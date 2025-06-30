Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to take a £30m hit on one of their unwanted attackers, whom Galatasaray have earmarked as a successor to Victor Osimhen.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sell struggling attacker Richarlison on a permanent deal this summer, and the Brazilian is expected to complete a switch to Galatasaray.

The injury-hit forward was usurped as Spurs' first-choice centre-forward by Dominic Solanke last season, where fitness issues continued to plague him once again.

Richarlison was blighted by hamstring and calf problems in the 2024-25 campaign and only struck five goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, starting a mere four games in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old's hopes of a renaissance in North London appear slim, as in addition to Solanke, Spurs have struck a deal to sign former loanee Mathys Tel on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.

Richarlison is also now in the final two years of his deal with Spurs, who are more than happy to cut their losses on the attacker and offload him in the current window, The Sun claims.

Richarlison 'expected' to secure Galatasaray transfer

New head coach Thomas Frank has apparently approved Richarlison's prospective exit from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a return to Everton was mooted at one stage.

However, Toffees boss David Moyes has allegedly rejected the opportunity to bring the Brazilian back to the blue half of Merseyside and are instead exploring a move for Newcastle United's Callum Wilson.

Instead, Richarlison is reportedly 'expected' to join Turkish giants Galatasaray in the summer transfer window, where the former Watford striker would fill Victor Osimhen's boots.

Napoli loanee Osimhen excelled in Galatasaray colours last season with 37 goals and eight assists from 41 games, but the Turkish Super Lig side were never expected to keep hold of the in-demand Nigeria international.

As a result, Gala have turned their attention to Richarlison, whom Spurs would prefer to sell on a permanent deal rather than loan him out for the penultimate year of his contract.

Tottenham willing to take £30m hit on Richarlison?

Tottenham wrote out a £50m cheque to Everton when they brought Richarlison to the club back in 2022, but barring a couple of purple patches, the striker has failed to make his mark in the capital.

The Brazil international has averaged a goal or assist every three games since joining the club, coming up with 30 direct contributions in 90 appearances, 20 of his own and 10 helpers.

Now, Spurs are apparently willing to accept bids of £20m for the 28-year-old, a £30m hit on the fee they paid for him three years ago, and that price is unlikely to rise save for a blistering 2025-26 season.

Despite his struggles in 2024-25, Richarlison was called up to the Brazil national team for June's World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, playing 76 minutes across those two fixtures.