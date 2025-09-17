AFC Bournemouth are reportedly braced for 'heavy interest' in Tottenham Hotspur-linked winger Antoine Semenyo next summer.

Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur were one of the clubs that registered keen interest in signing the winger during the transfer window, but they did not make any formal bid.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful 2024-25 campaign for the Cherries, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 37 Premier League appearances, and he signed a five-year contract extension this year.

Semenyo has started the new season strongly, scoring three goals and picking up two assists in his first four games, and the Cherries already fear that he could be in demand next summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Bournemouth are preparing to potentially lose the Ghana international, as they believe it will be difficult to keep hold of him.

Could Tottenham reignite interest in Semenyo?

Spurs bolstered their attacking options in the summer window by signing Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, and Randal Kolo Muani, with the latter joining from Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Thomas Frank has enough depth in the attacking wide areas, but Spurs could still be looking to add an experienced Premier League attacker, especially if Richarlison is allowed to depart.

Known for his excellent dribbling skills, Semenyo can play on both the left and right wings, and he could be a terrific addition for Frank's side.

The report claims that while Semenyo is likely to receive attention in the January window, there is no chance that Bournemouth will let him leave during the middle of the campaign.

Tottenham will need to pay a handsome fee for Semenyo

Bournemouth do not need money after a profitable summer window, and therefore, they will not be under any pressure to sell Semenyo, who has a contract until 2030.

The Cherries saw the spine of their team completely ripped up after the departures of Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but they have rebuilt the squad again with smart additions.

Selling players at a high price is part of their financial model; therefore, Bournemouth will probably sanction Semenyo's exit. However, Spurs or another potential suitor will have to come up with a substantial offer to lure him away.