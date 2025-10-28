Tottenham Hotspur reportedly identify 111-goal striker as a January solution to their scoring issues, but they must compete with two European heavyweights for his signing.





Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign a Serie A-based forward in January to strengthen their attacking options.

Spurs’ top scorer this season is centre-back Micky van de Ven with five goals, two more than Richarlison and Brennan Johnson, both of whom have scored three goals going into November.

Thomas Frank is said to be concerned about his options up front, as Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel have not yet made the expected impact, and Dominic Solanke's injury problems persist.

As a result, the North London club are now aiming to strengthen their attack, hoping that the new signing will improve the overall quality in the final third.

Spurs target Serie A-based forward to boost efficiency

According to TBR Football, Spurs are seeking to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, whose current contract expires in the summer of 2026.

The report suggests that Fabio Paratici admires the former Fiorentina striker, and the Premier League club could make a move for the forward during the winter transfer window.

With Juventus reluctant to lose the 25-year-old on a free, a deal worth around £20m could be negotiated between the two clubs to bring the striker in six months early.

Although Vlahovic has fallen out of favour in Turin, his goalscoring ability is undeniable, having netted 111 goals in all competitions for Fiorentina and Juventus.

Spurs reportedly ready to compete with Champions League contenders for centre-forward

The aforementioned source further suggests that Spurs may have to compete with two Champions League contenders and a London rival to secure Vlahovic’s signature.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are said to be interested in the Juventus striker, who is also attracting attention from Chelsea.

Bayern, however, have in-form Harry Kane in their squad, while Barca’s Robert Lewandowski remains the first-choice forward in Hansi Flick’s team, albeit at 37.

Chelsea’s desire for a forward is clear, especially since Joao Pedro’s goals have dried up and Liam Delap has yet to return from a hamstring injury.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs beat these clubs to the signing if a four-way battle were to occur either in January or next summer.