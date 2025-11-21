Spurs vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Both halves of North London and neutral fans across the country should strap in for a fascinating Emirates encounter at 4.30pm on Sunday, when bitter rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur cross paths once again in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank's side collide in gameweek 12 of the 2025-26 season, in which the Gunners have swept aside almost all who have come before them to build up a healthy four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

However, the Gunners were agonisingly pegged back in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland just before the international break, and the visit of Spurs precedes even more daunting showdowns with Bayern Munich and Chelsea before the end of the month.

Coincidentally, Spurs were denied victory by a last-minute Manchester United equaliser in gameweek 11, and the Lilywhites find themselves eight points worse off than the men in red and white ahead of Sunday's reunion.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 211

Spurs wins: 67

Draws: 55

Arsenal wins: 89

Counting their inaugural fixtures in the late 19th century, way before they ever clashed in the top tier of English football, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have pitted their wits against each other on 211 occasions, and it is the men in red and white that boast the superior wins tally with 89.

Mikel Arteta's depleted men did the double over their bitterest foes in the 2024-25 season, leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 1-0 win in September 2024 before a 2-1 home success four months down the line.

The latter game saw Arsenal achieve something that they had never previously done in the Premier League era, win three straight top-flight games against Tottenham, who had not suffered that fate since 1989.

A 3-2 victory in April 2024 also belongs in that sequence, as after taking a three-goal lead on rival turf thanks to Spurs' set-piece woes, the Gunners conceded twice late on but nevertheless clung on.

In contrast, Spurs have come up trumps on 67 occasions, while 55 draws have also been played out between the two rivals, including a four-goal Emirates classic in September 2023, where Arsenal led twice but let their advantages slip both times.

The January 2025 win was enough for Arsenal to prolong their unbeaten run against Tottenham to six matches, having also done the double over Spurs in the 2022-23 campaign, prior to which the Lilywhites' most recent NLD triumph came on home territory towards the end of 2021-22.

While seven of Tottenham's last nine derbies with Arsenal have ended in defeat, the Lilywhites previously went five unbeaten against the Gunners from December 2018 to December 2020, including two home Premier League wins in the COVID-19 era and an EFL Cup success in the 2018-19 season.

In terms of individual goalscoring records, Harry Kane is still the master of doing that against Arsenal as the 2023-24 Champions League quarter-finals proved, and the England captain is head and shoulders above his colleagues when it comes to NLD goals, netting 14 in the Spurs strip.

The highest outright scorer for Arsenal in this matchup is a revered Frenchman; not Thierry Henry, but Robert Pires with nine efforts, while Emmanuel Adebayor struck eight times for the Gunners before scoring twice for Tottenham after his bold decision to cross the divide.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 15, 2024: Arsenal 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2024: Spurs 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2024: Spurs 2-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2023: Arsenal 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 15, 2023: Spurs 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2022: Arsenal 3-1 Spurs (Premier League)

May 12, 2022: Spurs 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2021: Arsenal 3-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 14, 2021: Arsenal 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2020: Spurs 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jul 12, 2020: Spurs 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 01, 2019: Arsenal 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2019: Spurs 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2018: Arsenal 4-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2018: Spurs 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2017: Arsenal 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2017: Spurs 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2016: Arsenal 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2016: Spurs 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 08, 2015: Arsenal 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

