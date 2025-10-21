Tottenham Hotspur will travel to France to face Monaco in the Champions League, and Thomas Frank could reportedly be without three players.

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Stade Louis II to face Monaco in the third matchday round of the Champions League on Wednesday, and Thomas Frank could be missing two key players.

The north London club have made a decent start to their 2025-26 Champions League campaign, winning 1-0 against Villarreal, and drawing 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt so far.

Spurs suffered their second defeat of the season last week, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa, and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways in the midweek.

Ahead of the clash against Monaco, Thomas Frank could miss more key players, as Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie reportedly did not take part in the Tottenham training today.

Spurs duo could miss out vs Monaco

Romero picked up a minor adductor injury in the warm-up of Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa and was removed from the matchday squad.

Although he was initially named in Tottenham's starting line-up, the injury forced Frank to withdraw him from the squad, with Kevin Danso replacing him.

After the game, Frank confirmed that the injury was not serious and that he expects the defender to recover quickly, but it seems Romero could miss the clash against Monaco.

According to a report from Football London, Udogie complained of minor knee irritation after international duty and did not participate in training either.

Likewise, versatile defender Davies, who has yet to feature this season for Spurs, has been absent from today's training, adding to the injury woes.

Tottenham missing a host of key players

The mounting injury problems are proving to be a big headache for Frank, who could now be without 10 players on Wednesday night.

Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke are already absent due to injuries, while Kota Takai and Mathys Tel are unavailable as they have not been included in the club’s Champions League squad.

In the absence of Romero, Danso is likely to continue playing alongside Micky van de Ven at the back, while Djed Spence should retain his place in the side.