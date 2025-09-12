Thomas Frank, the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, suggests a number of changes to football rules.

Thomas Frank, the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, has suggested a number of changes to football. The 51-year-old coach has called for the introduction of technical timeouts, as well as a revision of the handball rule.

“I would give a technical timeout in each half. From a technical point of view, I think it would be great to have the opportunity during the game to talk to the players and be able to adjust something,” he said in an interview with Bet MGM, sponsor of Spurs’ training equipment.

The idea has divided opinion. At present, managers are not allowed to request official timeouts during the 90 minutes of play, although most communicate instructions by shouting from the sidelines. The longest conversations between coaches and players usually take place during the 15-minute half-time break.

Recently, coaches have also used long interruptions during matches—whether due to injury or VAR reviews—to give more detailed instructions. However, Frank’s suggestion would be even more radical and could frustrate fans, who already complain about delays caused by the video referee.

Frank's suggestions: Handball rule also sparks controversy

Frank was also clear that he would change the handball rule in football, claiming it is unfair and gives opponents an excessive chance to score.

“I would scrap the handball rule, because I don’t think it’s right. If there’s a handball and it hits your arm in the penalty area, you’re giving the opponent the biggest chance just because it touches your arm. Of course, if you’re on the goal line and try to block it like a goalkeeper, that’s different. But I simply don’t understand how, if it just touches a player’s arm in certain areas, that gives the best chance in the game. It’s a rule that needs to be changed to improve the game and make it fairer,” he argued.

Good start at Tottenham for Thomas Frank

Announced by Tottenham in June 2025, after his stint at Brentford, Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou and has got off to a promising start.

In three Premier League games, Frank has won two and also took Paris Saint-Germain, the current Champions League holders, to penalties in the UEFA Super Cup.

“It has been a good start to the season so far. I’m very pleased with how the players have approached things since I came to the club. We’ve played three Premier League matches and one in the UEFA Super Cup and I was happy with three of the performances. We weren’t good enough against Bournemouth, but overall, from where we started to where we are now, I’m satisfied. Success this season means building something sustainable and strong. I want us to deliver consistent, high-level performances in every match,” the coach explained.

Tottenham’s next match is on Saturday, when they face West Ham United away in the next round of the Premier League.

This article was originally published on Trivela.