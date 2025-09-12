Thomas Frank reacts to Daniel Levy's exit from Tottenham Hotspur and highlights two "big, big things" that the chairman achieved during his 24 years at the helm.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank highlighted two "big, big things" that Daniel Levy did for the club as he reacted to the news of the chairman's exit.

When Spurs face West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League London derby, it will mark the first time since December 2000 that they have taken to the field without Levy overseeing operations in some shape or form, as the 63-year-old unexpectedly left the club last week.

Tottenham initially claimed that Levy stepped down from his position as executive chairman following a 24-year reign, but the much-maligned chief is now rumoured to have been removed from his position in the hope that a new era will deliver even greater sporting success.

During Levy's time in the Tottenham boardroom, the Lilywhites became Europa League and EFL Cup winners, as well as reaching the 2019 Champions League final and mounting a serious charge for Premier League glory under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the 63-year-old was the subject of repeated verbal attacks from fans over Spurs' 17-year trophy drought and perceived failures in the transfer market, including the most recent window where deals for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze fell through the cracks.

Frank reflects on Levy's two "big, big" achievements at Tottenham

Frank was inevitably asked about Levy's departure in his pre-game press conference on Friday, and the Dane paid special tribute to the 63-year-old for overseeing the construction of the club's "world-class" training centre and stadium.

"Daniel deserves massive praise," football.london quotes Frank as saying. "The things he's built, the success he's been a massive part of, you can't praise that enough.

"I think the two big, big things is he's actually laid I would say the foundation for the future in terms of this fantastic world-class training centre and of course a world-class stadium.

"Both those two we are at a top level so we can build from there to hopefully compete with the best clubs in the future. That is Daniel."

Frank was the 14th and final permanent head coach to be hired by Tottenham during the Levy era, joining in the summer following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, although their professional relationship was incredibly short-lived.

Frank reveals Levy conversation after Tottenham chairman's exit

Nevertheless, the Spurs boss confirmed that he had the chance to say goodbye and thank Levy for his efforts in North London, adding: "I've spoken to him. I've only of course known Daniel, but not known Daniel if that makes sense, I've known of him I would say.

"The last three months is where I've spent more time with him so it's been brief. I've said thank you. I know it's not only him appointing me but he had probably the decisive words so I can only appreciate that in every aspect.

"I'll always be appreciating of that, very pleased with that. I wish him all the best going forward."

Frank also provided the latest team news ahead of Spurs' Premier League battle with West Ham, where the former Brentford boss seeks a third win from four top-flight games in the 2025-26 season