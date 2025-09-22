[monks data]
Team News: Tottenham vs. Doncaster Rovers injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Spurs vs. Doncaster injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Doncaster Rovers.

Hoping for a repeat of their 5-1 win over Doncaster Rovers from the 2009-10 EFL Cup, Tottenham Hotspur host the League One side in Wednesday's third-round fixture.

The Lilywhites skipped rounds one and two thanks to their Champions League qualification, while Grant McCann's men have taken down Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley to make it this far, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


TOTTENHAM vs. DONCASTER

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (foot), Yves Bissouma (knock), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg), Ben Davies (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Spence, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Gray, Simons; Johnson, Scarlett, Tel

DONCASTER

Out: Harry Clifton (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jamie Sterry (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lawlor; Sterry, McGrath, Pearson, Maxwell; Bailey, Close; Molyneux, Crew, Gibson; Sharp

