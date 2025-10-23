[monks data]
Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Everton: Odobert, Romero, Udogie latest

Odobert scare, Romero latest: Spurs injury, suspension list vs. Everton
Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Having hit a bump in the road under Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur have some wrongs to right when they head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

The Lilywhites have failed to win either of their two fixtures since the international break, most recently being bailed out by Guglielmo Vicario in a 0-0 Champions League draw with Monaco on Wednesday.

However, that one point was still one more than Spurs claimed in their painful 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa last weekend - a result that leaves Frank's men sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind first-placed Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Everton, who were bested 2-0 by Manchester City last time out.


Wilson Odobert

Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert pictured on September 1, 2024

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Everton)

Wilson Odobert was taken off on the 69-minute mark against Monaco due to "some pain", which Frank could not elaborate more on at full time, and the Frenchman is therefore an early doubt for the clash with the Toffees.


Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero pictured on October 4, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Cristian Romero was forced to pull out of the starting XI against Villa after picking up an adductor injury in the warm-up, and Frank has confirmed that the Argentine is still being assessed, so there is no knowing when he might return.


Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie on September 16, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Likewise, Destiny Udogie missed the Lilywhites' games against Monaco and Villa due to knee irritation, and while his issue is only minor, he is all but certain to miss the trip to Everton.


Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel on August 13, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Everton)

Mathys Tel suffered a small calf injury in the loss to Villa, but having had a complete rest against Monaco due to not being picked for Spurs' UCL squad, he should be fine for Sunday's game.


Ben Davies

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies warms up on August 17, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Ben Davies returned from international duty with Wales nursing a thigh injury, and the experienced defender has been ruled out for the next few weeks.


Yves Bissouma

Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma pictured on July 26, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Yves Bissouma was carried off on a stretcher during Mali's World Cup 2026 Qualifying win over Madagascar on October 12 after sustaining an ankle injury, and the midfielder - who is yet to make an appearance for Spurs this season - could also miss the best part of a month.


Kota Takai

Japan's Kota Takai pictured on June 10, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Everton)

Kota Takai started team training again in late September following a foot injury, but the Japanese defender is yet to return to matchday action, so a comeback this weekend is considered unlikely.


Radu Dragusin

Tottenham Hotspur's Radu Dragusin pictured on September 26, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Radu Dragusin continues to take small steps forward in his recovery from an ACL injury, but the Romania international will not be fit to return until the latter stages of 2025 in the best-case scenario.


Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski receives treatment during his side's match against Crystal Palace, on May 11, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Dejan Kulusevski has been missing since May due to a serious knee injury, which is proving particularly problematic for the 25-year-old, and he is not expected to return this side of the international break.


James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison pictured on May 1, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

However, Kulusevski will still be back significantly sooner than James Maddison, who may not play at all in the 2025-26 campaign due to the ACL injury he suffered in pre-season.


Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke on September 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Manchester United)

Dominic Solanke was forced to undergo a minor procedure on an ankle injury, but the England striker is recovering well and could even return before international football intervenes again.


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match.

