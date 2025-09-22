Spurs vs. Doncaster: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Doncaster Rovers, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Seeking another seismic shock in the 2025-26 EFL Cup, League One promotion-chasers Doncaster Rovers tackle Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday's third-round tie.

Grant McCann's team upset Middlesbrough 4-0 in the first round before claiming a 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley next up, but they have since lost back-to-back league games against Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Spurs bypassed the first two rounds as a result of their European participation, and Thomas Frank's men recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's top-flight contest.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 9

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 6

Draws: 2

Doncaster Rovers wins: 1

Given the long-running disparity between Tottenham Hotspur and Doncaster Rovers quality-wise, it should come as no surprise to learn that the two teams have only crossed paths on nine occasions in all competitions down the years.

The Lilywhites have triumphed in six of those meetings, while playing out two draws and suffering one defeat, which came in their inaugural battle in the 1935-36 Second Division campaign.

Doncaster edged out Spurs 2-1 that day, but the Lilywhites have since navigated each of their last eight head-to-heads with Doncaster without suffering defeat, while also winning every home game to boot.

Doncaster did hold Tottenham to 1-1 draws at home in April 1937 and February 1948 - again in Division Two - and the two clubs have not contested a league match since the latter date 77 years ago.

Therefore, Rovers and Spurs have only done battle in cup competitions over the past seven decades, firstly an FA Cup fifth-round showdown in the 1955-56 season, which Tottenham won 2-0 before losing to Manchester City in the semi-finals.

The merciless Lilywhites then put seven past Doncaster in the fifth round of the 1975-76 EFL Cup, before also teaching their lower-league visitors a goalscoring lesson in the second phase of the 2009-10 tournament.

With Harry Redknapp at the helm, Spurs trounced Doncaster 5-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium, where Tom Huddlestone, Jamie O'Hara, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Roman Pavlyuchenko all found the net.

Last nine meetings

Aug 26, 2009: Doncaster 1-5 Tottenham (EFL Cup)

Dec 03, 1975: Tottenham 7-2 Doncaster (EFL Cup)

Feb 18, 1956: Doncaster 0-2 Tottenham (FA Cup)

Feb 14, 1948: Doncaster 1-1 Tottenham (Division Two)

Sep 17, 1947: Tottenham 2-0 Doncaster (Division Two)

Apr 17, 1937: Doncaster 1-1 Tottenham (Division Two)

Dec 12, 1936: Tottenham 2-0 Doncaster (Division Two)

Apr 25, 1936: Tottenham 3-1 Doncaster (Division Two)

Dec 21, 1935: Doncaster 2-1 Tottenham (Division Two)

