Tottenham Hotspur's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season have been released, and here Sports Mole rounds up the full schedule, including their opening game, standout matches and key dates for the upcoming campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur endured a difficult 2024-25 season under Ange Postecolgou and finished a shockingly poor 17th in the Premier League, a result that they will be desperate to better next term.

That being said, the Australian manager did deliver on his promise to win silverware in his second year by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final to end the club's 17-year trophy drought, though it was not enough to keep the boss from being sacked just days later.

With former Brentford chief Thomas Frank at the helm in 2025-26, Spurs will have a new look to their play, and after their summer transfer business, they will be ready to go again.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's fixtures for the upcoming campaign.

When are Tottenham's biggest games in 2025-26?

November 18: Manchester United (h)

The two traditional top six clubs that struggled to an extreme extent in 2024-25 face off in early November, and both sides have much to prove.

Whoever wins this match can point to it as an example of their development, though the loser will have a tough time explaining the disappointing result to their own fans.

November 22: Arsenal (a)

The first North London derby of the season is always a huge occasion in the capital, but this being Frank's first in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout will give it additional importance.

Both clubs seem to be at an important point in their modern history: Spurs with their new boss and Mikel Arteta under pressure after five consecutive trophyless seasons.

With so much potentially at stake in 2025-26 for the great rivals, November's clash could be pivotal in building or breaking momentum for the remainder of the campaign.

May 17: Chelsea (a)

Spurs' penultimate game of the season could be vital for achieving their goals, though the Europa League winners will hope to have qualified for the Champions League before then.

However, coming up against bitter London rivals Chelsea could be problematic, as the Blues will be motivated to damage Tottenham's season as much as possible.

Tottenham 2025-26 key dates

August 16, 2025: Opening day - Burnley (h)

August 28, 2025: UEFA Champions League draw

September 15-22, 2025: EFL Cup third round

September 16-18, 2025: UEFA Champions League matchday one

November 1, 2025: Chelsea (h)

November 22, 2025: Arsenal (a)

January 10-11, 2026: FA Cup third round

February 21, 2026: Arsenal (h)

March 17-18: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

March 22, 2026: EFL Cup final

May 16, 2026: FA Cup final

May 17, 2026: Chelsea (a)

May 24, 2026: Premier League final day - Everton (h)

May 30, 2026: UEFA Champions League final

Tottenham 2025-26 Premier League fixtures in full

August

16: Burnley (h)

23: Manchester City (a)

30: AFC Bournemouth (h)

September

13: West Ham United (a)

20: Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

27: Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

October

4: Leeds United (a)

18: Aston Villa (h)

25: Everton (a)

November

1: Chelsea (h)

8: Manchester United (h)

22: Arsenal (a)

29: Fulham (h)

December

3: Newcastle United (a)

6: Brentford (h)

13: Nottingham Forest (a)

20: Liverpool (h)

27: Crystal Palace (a)

30: Brentford (a)

January

3: Sunderland (h)

7: AFC Bournemouth (a)

17: West Ham United (h)

24: Burnley (a)

31: Manchester City (h)

February

7: Manchester United (a)

11: Newcastle United (h)

21: Arsenal (h)

28: Fulham (a)

March

4: Crystal Palace (h)

14: Liverpool (a)

21: Nottingham Forest (h)

April

11: Sunderland (a)

18: Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

25: Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

May

2: Aston Villa (a)

9: Leeds United (h)

17: Chelsea (a)

24: Everton (h)