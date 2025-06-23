Sports Mole previews Thursday's MLS Playoffs clash between Sporting Kansas City and Charlotte FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sporting Kansas City and Charlotte FC square off in MLS on Wednesday night with both teams in need of victories in their respective divisions.

While the home side sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings, the visitors are down in ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Match preview

Having started the season with no wins in six games, Sporting Kansas City deserve credit for turning things around to an extent where they eight points clear of bottom spot.

Nevertheless, losing back-to-back fixtures against LAFC and FC Dallas has left them six points clear of the top nine in the Western Conference.

Kerry Zavagnin will have concerns over seven goals being conceded during those defeats, a total of 35 strikes now being shipped in 18 matches.

On a plus note, Sporting Kansas City have won two of their last five fixtures at Children's Mercy Park, shaking off their dismal start on home territory.

Meanwhile, Charlotte FC come into this encounter as one of the most out-of-form teams in MLS having lost seven of their last nine games.

To their credit, Dean Smith's side have won two of their most recent nine outings, but such has been their prolonged poor form that they have dropped out of the top eight.

As such, and having dropped down to a 38.98% win rate over 59 games as manager, Smith will feel under pressure unless he can turn things around.

Charlotte are currently on a run of five away games in succession at a time when they have only accumulated seven points from 10 such matches in 2025.

This is the first time that these two teams will be squaring off in an MLS fixture.

Sporting Kansas City form (all competitions):

D D D L W L

Charlotte FC form (all competitions):

L L W L W L

Team News

Sporting Kansas City will make at least one change to their starting lineup courtesy of Khiry Shelton serving a one-match suspension.

The right-back was sent off for two yellow cards last time out and is likely to be replaced by Andrew Brody.

Idan Toklomati should retain his spot down the centre of the Charlotte FC attack with Patrick Agyemang away on international duty with the United States.

Liel Abada is pushing for a return on the left flank at the expense of Kerwin Vargas, but Pep Biel should start in the number 10 role as he looks to add to his tally of five goals and seven assists in MLS during 2025.

Sporting Kansas City possible starting lineup:

Pulskamp; Brody, Miller, Fernandez, Ndenbe; Bartlett, Davis; Suleymanov, Garcia, Salloi; Joveljic

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Bingham; Marshall-Rutty, Malanda, Privett, Doumbia; Westwood, Broncio; Abada, Biel, Zaha; Toklomati

We say: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 Charlotte FC

With their being a hatful in games involving these two teams this season, we can only predict the same here. Although Charlotte are higher ranked in their division, losing seven of 10 away matches means that we are predicting a high-scoring draw.

