Southampton are reportedly preparing to welcome FC Koln striker Damion Downs to England for a medical this week ahead of a proposed £6.9m transfer.

Southampton have reportedly scheduled a date for the medical of FC Koln striker Damion Downs.

The Saints are known to be huge admirers of the 21-year-old, entering advanced talks for his signature at the start of the month.

Downs has spent the majority of the summer to date in the United States, where the Stars and Stripes were competing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The attacker made four appearances in the continental competition, with Mauricio Pochettino's troops reaching the final before losing to arch rivals Mexico.

Downs featured for 21 minutes off the bench in the showpiece match at NRG Stadium in Texas, kept out of the starting XI by Derby County-bound Patrick Agyemang.

Southampton 'set date' for Downs medical

According to transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, Southampton are progressing towards the announcement of their second summer signing.

The report claims that the Saints will welcome Downs to the South Coast club on Tuesday (July 8), when he is scheduled to complete a medical.

If the 21-year-old passes the relevant fitness tests, it is understood that he will put pen to paper on a four-year deal at St Mary's Stadium.

Koln will supposedly pocket a guaranteed £6.9m from the sale of Downs, with an additional £1.7m possibly coming their way in the form of add-ons.

The American is described as a 'key target' for Southampton, who have already recruited Josh Quarshie from Hoffenheim this summer.

Southampton's striking situation

Southampton are relatively well-stocked in the striker department as they look to add further firepower to the mix in the form of Downs.

The Saints have Championship experts Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz in their ranks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ross Stewart is also an interesting name on the squad list, with the Scottish forward looking to put an injury-plagued spell behind him.