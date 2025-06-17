Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is reportedly closing in on a move to Trabzonspor, who have agreed personal terms with the 31-year-old.

Trabzonspor have reportedly moved a step closer to the signing of Southampton striker Paul Onuachu.

The 31-year-old finished as the Saints' leading goalscorer in the Premier League, netting on four occasions across 25 appearances.

Despite the best efforts of Onuachu, Southampton were unable to avoid an immediate and sobering return to the Championship.

The South-coast club narrowly avoided becoming the worst-ever Premier League side, collecting a mere 12 points in 38 games.

Will Still is now in charge at St Mary's, tasked with taking Southampton back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Trabzonspor 'agree terms' with Southampton's Onuachu

According to Turkish outlet Gune Bakis, Southampton striker Onuachu is edging closer to a switch away from the club this summer.

The report states that Trabzonspor and the experienced forward have agreed personal terms ahead of a potential transfer in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the Super Lig side and Southampton are yet to shake hands on a suitable transfer fee for Onuachu.

The Championship outfit supposedly value the Nigerian at £4.2m, however Trabzonspor want to secure his services for less.

Originally signing for the Saints from Belgian club Genk in January 2023, Onuachu has a single year remaining on his current contract.

Onuachu 'keen' on Turkey transfer

As the 2025-26 Championship campaign approaches, it is believed that Southampton's Onuachu is looking for a move away.

The 31-year-old is reportedly keen on a switch to Trabzonspor, where he spent the 2023-24 season on loan while Russell Martin's Saints battled in England's second tier.

Onuachu was an instant hit in the Super Lig just over 12 months ago, netting 17 goals across 25 appearances for Trabzonspor.