Pull of Europa: Palace 'join race' for Southampton winger

Crystal Palace have reportedly entered the race for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling this summer.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Premier League during the 2024-25 term despite his side's major struggles.

The sorry Saints finished rock bottom of the top-flight standings with just 12 points collected across 38 sobering fixtures at the level.

That being said, Dibling still managed to catch the eye, netting on two occasions across 33 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League.

The youngster scored four goals overall in the 2024-25 campaign courtesy of two strikes in as many FA Cup clashes this term.

Crystal Palace join Dibling race?

According to Football Insider, a new contender from the Premier League has joined the hotly-contested race for Southampton star Dibling.

The report claims that Crystal Palace are planning an ambitious swoop for the 19-year-old during the summer transfer window.

It is understood that the Eagles are very keen on securing the services of Dibling, who is unlikely to be at Southampton in September.

However, the Saints' current asking price of £55m is supposedly too high for Palace, meaning that negotiations will need to take place.

As well as the Europa-League contending Eagles, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also known to be keen on Dibling this summer.

Where should Dibling go?

With Southampton preparing for 12 months of second-tier action under the tutelage of Will Still, it is expected that Dibling will exit to a Premier League club.

At the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, the youngster could struggle for first-team minutes, hindering his football development at a crucial stage of his career.

With the bonus of extra matches in Europe this term, Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to hand Dibling plenty of game time.