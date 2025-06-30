Porto are reportedly pushing for the signing of Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis after seeing an initial £19m bid for the centre-back rejected.

Southampton have reportedly rejected a £19m bid from Porto for defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The 23-year-old made waves on the international stage during 2024-25 by scoring during his debut senior match for England against the Republic of Ireland.

Things have been less ideal on the club stage, though, with the Saints suffering a sobering relegation back to the Championship.

Harwood-Bellis started 32 Premier League matches for the South Coast club last term, netting during the top-flight defeat to Bournemouth near the beginning of the schedule.

Since making the permanent switch from Manchester City to St Mary's Stadium last summer, the centre-back has made 38 competitive appearances, scoring twice.

Southampton reject Porto bid for Harwood-Bellis?

According to Sky Sports News, Southampton star Harwood-Bellis could be spared of the trouble of Championship football next term.

The report claims that Primeira Liga outfit Porto are keen on securing the services of the defender ahead of the new campaign.

It is understood that the Portuguese powerhouses have submitted a £19m bid for Harwood-Bellis, an offer which was swiftly rejected by the Saints.

It is believed that Southampton are open to listening to offers for Harwood-Bellis this summer but want to make a sizeable profit on the player after signing him for £15m from Man City last year.

As well as suitors on the continent, Premier League newcomers Burnley are also supposedly interested in bagging the talents of the centre-back.

Where should THB go?

By moving to Porto, Harwood-Bellis would have the opportunity to prove himself on the continental stage in the upcoming Europa League.

It would likely be a bare-knuckled relegation battle for the 23-year-old at Turf Moor, where Scott Parker will attempt to keep Burnley afloat in the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis's decision will have major implications on his short-term international career, with the World Cup in North America under 12 months away.