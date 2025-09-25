Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Southampton and Middlesbrough, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Middlesbrough make the long trip to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table.

At a time when the visitors are four points clear, the home side are down in 19th place having failed to win in the second tier since the opening weekend of the campaign.

Match preview

While the majority of Middlesbrough fans would have been pleased with the appointment of Rob Edwards, few would have anticipated such a strong start to the campaign.

The 4-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup aside, Boro have been nigh-on perfect, accumulating 16 points from six Championship matches to already sit four points clear.

Even the 2-2 draw at Preston North End was viewed in a positive light, Middlesbrough twice coming from behind, and it ultimately retained their momentum ahead of overcoming West Bromwich Albion by a 2-1 scoreline last time out.

David Strelec netted his first goal for the club before Mamadou Kaly Sene put the game beyond the Baggies' reach in the second half, the visitors' consolation goal coming in added-on time.

Incredibly, 10 different players have scored Boro's 11 goals in this season's Championship, Tommy Conway the only player to score twice.

Much was expected of Southampton under Will Still, and he may still prove to be an astute appointment, yet the Saints have now gone five Championship fixtures without success.

Defeats have come against Stoke City and Hull City, Still left to take the positives from away draws with Ipswich Town and Watford.

Nevertheless, sitting just one point above the relegation zone, this is not what anyone at St Mary's had in mind, and Still desperately requires a response from his players when Boro are already 10 points clear of them.

Still will feel that the players that only succumbed 2-1 to Liverpool in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday night have injected some much-needed energy into the group on the back of losing to Hull.

That said, with left-back Ryan Manning the only player to score twice in the league and just one clean sheet being kept in six games, it is clear that improvements in both defence and attack are required as soon as possible.

Southampton Championship form:

W D L D D L

Southampton form (all competitions):

L W D D L L

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W W W D W

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

L W W W D W

Team News

While Still will likely revert back to a 4-2-3-1 formation, players brought into the Saints XI for the Liverpool match have put themselves into contention for a start in this fixture.

Joshua Quarshie has not started in the Championship since August 17, yet the German may get the nod over Taylor Harwood-Bellis or Jack Stephens.

Flynn Downes and Adam Armstrong may also feature in midfield and attack, but the rest of the team could stay the same.

Given George Edmundson's early injury against West Brom, Boro hope that Dael Fry can shake off a calf issue to replace him in the back three.

Edwards has options should he wish to make changes, but Sverre Nypan, Conway and Strelec could all keep their places in the final third.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Roerslev, Quarshie, Stephens, Manning; Downes, Charles; Armstrong, Azaz, Fraser; Downs

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Jones; Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett; Nypan, Conway; Strelec

We say: Southampton 1-1 Middlesbrough

While many will make Middesbrough favourites to come through in a hard-fought contest, Southampton cannot be written off after their performance at Anfield. With confidence coming from that display, we are backing Still's side to earn a share of the spoils.

