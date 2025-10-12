Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Somalia and Mozambique, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

As the race to reach the 2026 World Cup reaches its crescendo, Somalia will welcome Mozambique to their adopted home, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in a Group G encounter on Tuesday.

With a solitary point won across nine matches, the hosts are eliminated, while Mozambique, who are currently third in the standings with 15 points, are still in the running for the playoff ticket.

Match preview

Somalia’s quest to feature in next year’s World Cup has been truncated, having only managed one point from a possible 27.

However, they will be eager to end their ill-fated campaign on a high note, and they could potentially play spoilers to Mozambique’s chances of progressing to the playoff.

That said, their results have been far from encouraging, with Algeria compounding their woes by inflicting a 3-0 defeat on the Ocean Stars last time out.

Yusuf Ali Nur’s team have struggled at both ends of the pitch, managing a miserly three goals, while they have conceded 19.

Ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, the sixth-placed hosts will take inspiration from the reverse fixture, when they fell 2-1 to the visitors in a closely fought encounter.

Mozambique, on the other hand, still have a lot to play for going into the final round of fixtures next week.

Their chances suffered a setback when they were handed a 2-1 defeat by Guinea right on their stomping ground in Friday’s outing, taking their fate out of their hands ahead of the final round of matches.

Chiquinho Conde’s men are currently third in that section with 15 points, three adrift of Uganda, who occupy the playoff spot in the section.

Going into the fixture, the Mambas are condemned to win if they are to have any chance of advancing to the playoff as one of the four best second-placed teams in the zone.

One problematic area of Conde’s team going into this encounter is the leaky backline, which has seen them ship 17 goals, a tally which is the second-worst defensive record in the section after Somalia (19).

Team News

Abel Gigli, who earned a recall to the Somalia squad and started against Algeria last time out, is expected to continue his partnership with Mohamed Omar in the heart of defence.

In midfield, Ali Omar and Abdi Sharif formed the double pivot against Algeria, and they were decent, meaning they could keep their places for Tuesday’s fixture.

Minnesota United youngster Mubashir Nour came on as a substitute against Algeria for his debut, and he could play in this encounter.

Crucial to the ambition of the Mambas are Geny Catamo and Pepo Santos, both of whom have scored two goals, and both forwards will be eager to add to their tallies.

Although Faisal Bangal failed to find the back of the net last time out, Conde is likely to hand him a starter’s jersey yet again.

In goal, 27-year-old shot stopper Ernan is expected to keep his place between the sticks for the visitors.

Somalia possible starting lineup:

Mohamud Jama; Faisal, M. Omar, Gigli, Abdulle; A. Omar, Sharif; Bwana, Suleiman, Abdullahi; Musse

Mozambique possible starting lineup:

Ernan; Langa, Mandava, Nene, Diogo Calila; Amade, Witi; Mexer, Pepo, Catamo; Bangal

We say: Somalia 0-2 Mozambique

Somalia's performance in the qualification series has been atrocious, and not much is expected to change when Mozambique come calling on Tuesday. Defensively, they are all over the place, and the visitors could exploit that to earn a comfortable 2-0 victory.

