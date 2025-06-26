Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Shonan Bellmare and Yokohama F Marinos, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Shonan Bellmare play host to Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday looking to build a lead over the J1 League relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the visitors to the Lemon Gas Stadium Hiratsuka sit at the bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety.

Match preview

On the back of last season's 15th-placed finish, Shonan Bellmare started this campaign as the form team in the division with three successive wins.

Since then, though, they have delivered the same amount of victories across a 17-game period, leaving the club down in 16th place in the table.

Such has been their drop off in form that seven points coming from the last seven contests can be viewed as a positive to keep them three points above the drop zone.

Furthermore, their most recent win on May 11 against Tokyo Verdy kept them within touching distance of a potential relegation rival for later in the season.

Satoshi Yamaguchi knows that he is coming under increasing pressure, however, with Shonan entering this game having lost three of their last four matches, albeit still being on a run where they have not conceded more than twice in six outings.

As for Yokohama F Marinos, they are scrapping for their lives in the Japanese top flight as they bid to remain as the longest-serving club at this level in the country.

While they remain six points adrift of safety, two wins from their last four fixtures has at least given them a glimmer of hope under Hideo Oshima.

Most impressively, leaders Kashima Antlers were beaten 3-1 on May 25, but Yokohama F Marinos have now suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats.

One of those setbacks came at 18th-placed Albirex Niigata, and the stakes are becoming higher as they attempt to stay within touching distance of 17th position.

Shonan Bellmare J1 League form:

L W L L D L

Yokohama F Marinos J1 League form:

L L W W L L

Team News

Sho Fukuda is in line to return to the Shonan Bellmare attack having scored as a substitute last time out.

However, Luiz Phellype will argue that he should retain his spot as the number nine having scored three times in the previous four games before his 61st-minute withdrawal against Machida Zelvia.

Taiyo Hiraoka has made little impact since his return from injury and is another player who could miss out.

Despite a narrow defeat last time out, Oshima may be tempted to name the same Yokohama F Marinos starting lineup.

Kota Watanabe and Kenta Inoue are most likely to come into the team in midfield, regardless of whether Oshima keeps with a 4-4-2 formation.

Shonan Bellmare possible starting lineup:

Kamifukmoto; Suzuki, Ono, Suzuki; Fujii, Okuno, Barada, Matsumura; Onose; Fukuda, Phellype

Yokohama F Marinos possible starting lineup:

Likura; Kato, Matsubara, Deng, Suzuki; Yan Matheus, Yamane, Kida, Elber; Lopes, Tono

We say: Shonan Bellmare 2-1 Yokohama F Marinos

Given their situations at the lower end of the table, this feels like a match that could go either way. However, with Yokohama coming under increasing pressure, Shonan could take advantage by pushing for maximum points during the closing stages.

