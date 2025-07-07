Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Shelbourne and Linfield, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A seismic clash on the island of Ireland will see Shelbourne play host to Linfield on Wednesday, getting the 2025-26 Champions League season underway in some style.

The League of Ireland champions meet their Irish Premiership counterparts at Tolka Park, as the pair kick off a much-awaited first qualifying round tie.

Match preview

Led by former Chelsea winger Damien Duff, Shelbourne won their first Premier Division title in 18 years last season, following a dramatic final-day win over Derry City.

However, the Dublin club are already out of contention to defend their crown, having failed to match increased expectations; exasperated at his inability to turn things around in Drumcondra, Duff recently quit.

After taking just one point from their previous three games, Shels relieved some pressure by beating rock-bottom Cork City last time out, with a 3-1 win leaving them fifth in the LOI table but 14 points adrift of top spot.

Duff's former assistant Joey O’Brien could celebrate victory in his first match as permanent manager, and his European debut now awaits.

Seven places are still up for grabs in the Champions League's 36-team league phase, with the process culminating in August's playoffs, and Shelbourne will start their journey on home turf.

Knocked out of Conference League qualifying by FC Zurich last year, the Reds have only won four of 20 qualifiers for UEFA's top tournament, but they will be doubly motivated to come through the opening round this term.

Not only would victory over two legs set up a second-round tie with Qarabag, but beating Linfield would make them unofficial champions on the island of Ireland.

These clubs last met in the 2006 Setanta Cup group stage, a year after Linfield won the now defunct cross-border tournament by beating Shels 2-0 at Tolka Park in the final.

Northern Ireland's most successful side now return to Dublin after winning the 2024-25 Irish Premiership by a landslide, finishing 22 points clear of runners-up Larne.

The Blues are a regular fixture in Europe's elite competition - even reaching the 1967 European Cup quarter-finals - but they have yet to take part in a UEFA group stage.

While Duff has departed Shelbourne, Linfield's long-serving boss David Healy recently signed a new deal to extend his stay in south Belfast - NI's all-time top scorer has already been in charge for a decade.

However, his team were beaten by Dungannon Swifts in last week's NIFL Charity Shield, losing their campaign-opener 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw at Windsor Park.

Having experienced the rare taste of defeat, Healy's men will return to their headquarters next week, for the second leg of their high-stakes Champions League contest.









Shelbourne form (all competitions): L W L D D W









Linfield form (all competitions): W L W

Team News

Shelbourne will be without Sean Gannon on Wednesday, as the experienced defender continues to serve a three-game ban handed down by UEFA last summer, so captain Mark Coyle could again feature in a back three.

After scoring and providing an assist for Mipo Odubeko within six minutes off kickoff against Cork, Harry Wood is sure to start in support of Shels' top scorer.

Having come through the academies of West Ham United and Maritimo, 22-year-old Odubeko has registered seven goal involvements so far in 2025; Sean Boyd may have to make do with a place on the bench.

Robbie McDaid is a doubt for Linfield, having missed Friday's loss through injury; meanwhile, Chris Shields is ruled out by suspension.

Nonetheless, skipper Jamie Mulgrew is available to increase his club-record tally of European appearances, with 58 to his name so far.

Likely to start on the bench, Rhys Annett will be keen to make amends for missing a penalty that cost the Blues heavily in their Charity Shield shootout.

Shelbourne possible starting lineup: Kearns; Coyle, Barrett, Ledwidge; Caffrey, Lunney, McInroy, Norris; Wood, Coote; Odubeko

Linfield possible starting lineup: Johns; East, Hall, Orr, McGee; Allen, Mulgrew; Archer, Millar, Morrison; Fitzpatrick

We say: Shelbourne 2-1 Linfield

While Shelbourne have already racked up 25 league games, Linfield will start their Premiership campaign next month and have just played a couple of friendlies either side of their Charity Shield setback.

So, superior match-fitness should help the hosts take a precious one-goal lead north to Belfast, where they are sure to face a raucous reception.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email