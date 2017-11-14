Nov 14, 2017 at 7.30pm UK at ​McDiarmid Park
Scotland U21sScotland Under-21s
0-2
Ukraine U21sUkraine Under-21s
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Boryachuk (45'), Kovalenko (90')

Result: Scotland Under-21s lose at home to Ukraine

Scotland Under-21s suffer a setback in their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign, going down 2-0 at home to the Ukraine.
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 22:51 UK

Scotland Under-21s have suffered a potentially damaging 2-0 defeat to the Ukraine in their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign.

Scot Gemmill's side needed a win to keep their hopes of reaching the finals on track, but now sit in fourth place in their group thanks to the reverse at McDiarmid Park.

Andrei Boryachuk opened the scoring for the visitors before Viktor Kovalenko added a second in the 90th minute, helping the Ukraine leapfrog Scotland into third place in Group 4 and move them level on points with The Netherlands in second.

Scotland are only one point worse off with seven on the board, but it has been a disappointing week for Gemmill's side, who dropped points against Latvia at home in Friday's 1-1 draw.

England occupy the top spot in the group, with 13 points from five matches.

Shakhtar players celebrate a goal during the Europa League quarter-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Braga on April 14, 2016
