Result: Late pen rescues point for Scotland U21s

Scotland Under-21s rescue a dramatic late point against Latvia with a last-minute penalty kick.

A dramatic late penalty has rescued a point for Scotland Under-21s in a 1-1 draw against their Latvian counterparts at McDiarmid Park.

The Scots controlled the opening stages of European Championship qualifier, but fell behind to a Roberts Uldrikis strike right on the stroke of half time.

Despite dominating possession throughout, the home side was staring defeat in the face until the final minute when the referee awarded them a penalty for a push in the box during a corner kick.

Rangers youngster Ryan Hardie, who is currently on loan at Raith Rovers, stepped up and rifled home from 12 yards to salvage a point for the hosts at the death.

The result moves Scotland Under-21s up to second place in qualifying Group 4, four points behind England Under-21s, who have played a game more.