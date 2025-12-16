Preview: SC Farense vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 16 Dec 2025 04:28 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 04:30

Benfica return to Estadio de Sao Luis to face SC Farense in the Taca de Portugal round of 16 for a second consecutive season, with both teams battling for a place in the final eight on Wednesday.

That previous meeting ended in a 3-1 victory for the Reds, who come into this one seeking a repeat as they continue their pursuit of the trophy that has long eluded them.

Match preview

Benfica are enduring their longest drought in any domestic competition, having not lifted the Taca de Portugal since beating Vitoria de Guimaraes in the 2016-17 final.

Since then, it has been near misses for the Reds, who have reached the showpiece three times, including last season when they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to their city rivals.

Just minutes from securing victory, Benfica surrendered their lead to Sporting Lisbon in stoppage time and eventually lost 3-1 after conceding twice in extra time.

The Reds’s response this campaign has been smooth, having secured 2-0 victories over lower-division sides Chaves and Atletico Clube de Portugal on their travels to reach this stage.

Another victory on Wednesday looks imminent for a side that has won each of their last five away games across all competitions, including a 4-0 league triumph at Moreirense at the weekend.

Despite that emphatic result, Benfica remain third in the Primeira Liga table, five points adrift of leaders Porto, who have a game in hand, meaning the Taca de Portugal is now one of Jose Mourinho’s most realistic routes to silverware in his second stint at the club.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Farense’s hopes of an immediate return to the top flight suffered a setback at the weekend, with a 3-0 defeat at Academico de Viseu, leaving the Lions of Faro seven points adrift of the top three in the Liga 2 standings.

Silas’s side have alternated between wins and losses across their last four outings in all competitions, though both of their victories in that sequence came at Estadio de Sao Luís.

Remarkably, Farense are unbeaten in their last four home games (D1), winning each of their last three, including an emphatic 5-1 victory over fourth-tier team Silves to reach this stage of the Taca de Portugal.

The Lions of Faro’s impressive cup run also saw them dispatch lower-league sides Vidago (2-0) and AD Marco (3-0) in earlier rounds, though an incredible giant-killing would be required on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time ever.

Beyond their lower pedigree compared to Benfica, Farense have struggled historically in this fixture, losing 11 of their previous 15 competitive meetings, with their sole victory in this sequence coming in a 1-0 home league win in 1998.



SC Farense Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

SC Farense form (all competitions):

D

D

W

L

W

L

Benfica Taca de Portuga form:

W

W

Benfica form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Given the calibre of opposition, Farense boss Silas is expected to field his strongest available side, with Balla Sangare likely to lead the line again amid Diego Dorregaray’s absence across the last four outings.

Winger Marco Matias and right-back Rivaldo have also missed several matches, leaving their availability on Wednesday uncertain, while Derick Poloni could sit out a second successive game.

Centre-back Alysson has been absent since featuring in the third-round Taca de Portugal tie against Marco and may again be sidelined for this encounter.

Meanwhile, Benfica remain without Bruma (Achilles tendon), Alexander Bah (cruciate ligament), Dodi Lukebakio (ankle), and Henrique Araujo (muscle).

Leandro Barreiro was forced off during last weekend’s win at Moreirense, casting doubt over his involvement, while Gianluca Prestianni is available again after serving a suspension.

Having only made brief cameo appearances since returning from a lengthy injury, Manu Silva could be handed a start here, while Samuel Soares is expected to return in goal as he has done in previous rounds.

Vangelis Pavlidis enters this encounter full of beans after scoring a hat-trick at the weekend, though Mourinho also has Franjo Ivanovic as an alternative should he opt to rotate his attack.

SC Farense possible starting lineup:

Araujo; D Agrella, Herrero, Fernandes, Romero, Delgado; Candeias, Falcao, Semedo, Almeida; Sangare

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Soares; Dedic, A Silva, T Araujo, Dahl; Barrenechea, M Silva; Rego, Sudakov, Aursnes; Pavlidis

We say: SC Farense 0-3 Benfica

Given the gulf in quality between the two sides, Farense’s strong home run may count for little against a Benfica team that has been ruthless on the road, and even with potential rotation, the visitors should still emerge with a comfortable victory.

