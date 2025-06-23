Sports Mole previews Thursday's MLS Playoffs clash between St Louis City and Orlando City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Western Conference strugglers St Louis City will welcome Eastern Conference outfit Orlando City in Major League Soccer this week, with the hosts aiming to lift their spirits with a much-needed victory.

The hosts currently sit second from bottom in the West with 15 points, while the visitors are fifth in the East with 30 points from 18 matches.

Match preview

Olof Mellberg was relieved of his duties on May 27 following a dismal start to the campaign, as St Louis managed just two wins from their opening 15 matches.

Interim manager David Critchley began his tenure with a win over San Jose Earthquakes, but they failed to build momentum, suffering defeat to Portland Timbers before playing out a dramatic 3-3 draw against Western Conference basement side LA Galaxy last time out.

Recurring issues continue to plague St Louis, as they once again took the lead in their last match but failed to claim victory, marking the sixth time in the 2025 season that they have dropped points after scoring first, resulting in a total of 15 points squandered.

Even so, Critchley’s side can find encouragement from their home record, with 10 of their 15 points this season earned on home soil, remaining unbeaten in their last three matches at Energizer Park with two draws and one win.

This will be only the second meeting between these two teams and the first at this venue, with the only previous encounter coming in 2023 when St Louis suffered a 2-1 defeat away from home.

For Orlando, the focus is on rebuilding momentum after a rocky spell, and they will be hopeful that their narrow 1-0 away victory over Colorado Rapids has put them back on the right track.

The Lions previously embarked on a 12-match unbeaten run across all competitions, but that fine form unravelled with three defeats in their last five outings.

Oscar Pareja’s men lost back-to-back league matches to Atlanta United and Chicago Fire before recovering with victory last time out, meaning they have now lost three times in the 2025 MLS season.

Orlando’s major concern has been their away form, with two of their three league defeats arriving on the road, and just three victories from nine away fixtures this term.

However, recent improvements defensively have seen the Lions keep clean sheets in six of their last seven away matches, offering hope that they can build a stronger platform when playing outside of Florida.

Team News

St Louis City will be without several players for this fixture, including Rasmus Alm, who remains sidelined with a hip injury, while Chris Durkin and Joakim Nilsson are both out with knee problems.

Eduard Lowen and Henry Kessler are also unavailable as they continue their recovery from hamstring injuries.

Orlando City will be without Duncan McGuire, who remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

There is also concern over Nico Rodriguez, who is listed as questionable due to a thigh problem.

St Louis City possible starting lineup:

Burki; Totland, Baumgartl, Hiebert, Reid; Watts, Morales; Becher, Hartel, Pompeu; Klauss

Orlando City possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Brekalo; Pasalic, Gerbet, Atuesta, Angulo; Muriel, Ojeda

We say: St Louis City 1-2 Orlando City

St Louis have consistently struggled to see out games despite showing the quality to take early leads, and against an Orlando City side that have largely performed at a high level this season, those familiar frailties are likely to cost them once again.

