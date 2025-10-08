Preview: Rwanda vs. Benin - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Rwanda and Benin, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

As many as five nations in Group C could still qualify for World Cup 2026, but Benin are in the lead ahead of their visit to Kigali to face Rwanda in the penultimate round.

Having recently benefitted from South Africa being docked three points for fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in March, Gernot Rohr’s team need two victories to all but secure a place in their first World Cup.

Match preview

Benin mainly had played second fiddle to South Africa in World Cup qualifying, but that situation changed after Bafana Bafana were sanctioned for their Mokoena mistake against Lesotho seven months ago.

As a result of Hugo Broos’s side being handed a 3-0 forfeit, the Cheetahs now lead Group C on goal difference ahead of the final pair of fixtures.

While that places Rohr’s team in a prime position for an unprecedented appearance at the global showpiece, the West African nation must overcome their troubles away from home to secure the ticket.

Benin are winless in three matches on their travels, losing 2-1 to South Africa and drawing two games against Lesotho (0-0) and Zimbabwe (2-2), but such results will not be enough before trips to Rwanda and Nigeria in rounds nine and 10.

Aware of this, maximum points at the Stade Amahoro will be undoubtedly crucial for Les Guepards, who strive to fend off Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles over the next two matchdays to secure a historic trip to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Rwanda are one of the four nations chasing Benin before the start of the penultimate round, with the fourth-placed Wasps level with Nigeria and three points behind Rohr's side.

Interestingly, only one of the Amavubi’s previous matches in Kigali has resulted in a win — a 2-0 success over South Africa in November 2023 — with two draws against Zimbabwe and Lesotho, and a sole defeat to Nigeria, which completes their results as hosts.

Having won two of their four away games, Adel Amrouche will hope his team replicate their decent-to-good road results at Stade Amahoro on Friday, as they aim to crash the party heading into the final round of fixtures next week.

With many observers tipping Benin, South Africa or Nigeria for the automatic slot, Rwanda could benefit from the minimal pressure on their shoulders before the imminent pivotal matches.

While second place may offer an alternative route for the runners-up — via the second round and subsequently inter-confederation playoffs — Group C's current second-placed team South Africa have 14 points, below Gabon (19), Cameroon (18), Madagascar (16) and DR Congo (16), while Burkina Faso (15), Namibia (15) and Uganda (15) have all amassed more than Bafana Bafana.

That reduces Rwanda’s prospects of said route, and the Wasps enter Friday’s match knowing they need two wins from two to have an outside chance of a maiden World Cup appearance.

Team News

With two goals each, Jojea Kwizera and Gilbert Mugisha have outscored their teammates in World Cup qualifying, accounting for 80% of the Wasps' five goals.

Having switched international allegiance from Germany, 31-year-old Joy-Lance Mickels could make his debut for the home team on Friday.

Benin are reportedly unsure whether Junior Olaitan, Andreas Hountondji, Abdoul Rachid Moumini and Rodolfo Aloko will be available, with rumours suggesting niggles may prevent the quartet from being included in Rohr's line-up.

Steve Mounie is the leading scorer in Group C, outscoring Nigeria's striker Victor Osimhen, who has three goals, and the Alanyaspor forward aims to add to his five goals to bolster Les Guepards’ chances of victory.

Dokou Dodo and Jodel Doussou each have three goal involvements in World Cup qualifying, showing that Benin are not entirely dependent on Mounie for decisive contributions.

Rwanda possible starting lineup:

Ntwari; Kavita, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo; B. Mugisha, Bizimana; Biramahire, Muhire, Kwizera; G. Mugisha

Benin possible starting lineup:

Dandjinou; Roche, Verdon, Tijani, Ouorou; Imourane, D'Almeida, Dodo; Dossou, Mounie, Aiyegun

We say: Rwanda 1-1 Benin

Although Benin require maximum points to potentially stay at the top of Group C, the Cheetahs’ winless away record and the uncertainty surrounding several players’ fitness mean a victory is not guaranteed.

Considering Rwanda have not performed strongly in Kigali during qualifying, the spoils could be shared in Friday's penultimate game.

