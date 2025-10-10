Preview: Romania vs Austria - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Romania and Austria, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Austria’s quest to qualify for World Cup 2026 continues on Sunday when they travel to Arena Nationala to face Romania in a Group H clash.

The hosts are in third place with seven points - one place and six points from the playoff spot - and they are eight points from the first-placed visitors, who beat San Marino 10-0 on Thursday.

Match preview

The hosts' most recent match in the qualifiers came against Cyprus on September 9, a game in which they led 2-0 by the 18th minute but surrendered their lead, though they have only conceded three times in their past four.

Romania's performances in the final third have been strong considering they have netted nine times in their last four competitive outings.

A defeat for Tricolorii would not prove fatal for their chances of qualifying for the World Cup given they boast the advantage of a game in hand on second-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina, but they would need to win both of their final two matches to have any hopes of reaching the finals.

Head coach Mircea Lucescu's side are in mixed form, with his team suffering two defeats in their last five, emerging as victors twice in that period.

Romania's displays at Arena Nationala have also been inconsistent given they were beaten in two and triumphed in two of their four most recent fixtures at home.

Every single player that started in an outfield position for Austria against San Marino managed to either score or register an assist, and the victory was the nation's biggest ever, while only four teams have ever scored more in a single European qualifier.

Boss Ralf Rangnick will know that a win on Sunday would guarantee the team a place in the top two, and it would also mean they need just two points from their final two games to automatically qualify for the World Cup.

Das Team beat Romania 2-1 in June, and it was their third win in six against their opponents, with the hosts only managing to get the better of the visitors once in that time.

Austria are looking to claim victory in a sixth consecutive match, and should they score more than once on Sunday, it would be the fifth time in six fixtures that they would have netted at least twice.

A win for Burschen would be their third in a row away from home, as well as their third in five, though they did lose two of those outings.

Team News

Romanian centre-backs Mihai Popescu and Andrei Burca's places in the lineup can be pencilled in, while Marius Marin is set to anchor midfield.

Dennis Man and Alexandru Dobre could be selected to flank centre-forward David Miculescu.

Austria striker Marko Arnautovic scored four times against San Marino, and he is almost certain to be supported by Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch and Romano Schmid.

Konrad Laimer has often been used in defence by club Bayern Munich, but he started in midfield for his nation last time out, and he is likely to continue in that role.

David Alaba is still a key part of Austria's setup, and there is no reason to doubt his inclusion on Sunday.

Romania possible starting lineup:

Radu; Ratiu, Popescu, Burca, Oprut; R Marin, M Marin, Screciu; Man, Dragus, Dobre

Austria possible starting lineup:

Pentz; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Prass; Laimer, Seiwald; Schmid, Gregoritsch, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

We say: Romania 1-2 Austria

Austria have been outstanding in recent matches, with Rangnick improving his side's resilience, while also helping them pose a threat up front.

Buoyed by their win against San Marino, the visitors will be expected to come out on top against Romania, especially as the hosts' form has been inconsistent.

