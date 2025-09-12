Preview: Roma vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Roma and Torino, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Meeting for Sunday's early kickoff, flawless Roma and winless Torino will clash at Stadio Olimpico this weekend.

While the hosts have taken maximum points from their first two Serie A fixtures, their visitors from Turin have picked up just one and are yet to score a goal.

Match preview

After making a successful start to the Gian Piero Gasperini era - beating Bologna 1-0 on the opening matchday - Roma then went into the international break with another win and another clean sheet.

Continuing his improved form since the tail end of last season, Matias Soule struck early in the second half at Arena Garibaldi, where Pisa were hosting their first Serie A home game for 34 years.

Having endured a contrasting start to the 2024-25 campaign, Claudio Ranieri stepped in to spectacularly turn things around at his boyhood club before handing over to 'Gasp', who has now started off in the same vein.

Five wins from seven friendlies came amid a busy summer in the transfer market, and Roma have since won their first two league matches for just the third time in a decade.

Thanks to their improbable fifth-placed finish last term, the Giallorossi will return to the Europa League when meeting Nice later this month - just after the season's first Derby della Capitale.

However, first they must take care of business against Torino, who they have dominated on Roman soil for several years: Roma have failed to win just twice across the clubs' last 15 contests at Stadio Olimpico.

Home or away, Toro have won none of the last eight league meetings, losing six times and scoring only four goals.

So, given their slow start to the 2025-26 campaign, expectations may be low among their fans this weekend.

Under new coach Marco Baroni, Torino have followed a slim Coppa Italia win over Serie B side Modena with a defeat and a draw in the top flight.

Hit for five by Inter Milan on the opening day, they at least kept a clean sheet at home to Fiorentina, but there must be growing concern about a lack of punch up front.

Stretching back to the end of last season, the Granata have now failed to score in any of their last five Serie A fixtures.

The last time they went six without scoring was way back in 1991, so ex-Lazio boss Baroni heads back to the Olimpico already under some pressure.

Roma Serie A form:

W W

Torino Serie A form:

L D

Torino form (all competitions):

W L D

Team News

Having rapidly acclimatised to life in Rome, becoming Gasperini's first-choice striker, Evan Ferguson then scored in both of his games for the Republic of Ireland, and he is set to start again on Sunday.

In-form Soule and fit-again Paulo Dybala may provide an all-Argentine supporting cast, as the latter could make his first start of the season after two substitute appearances so far.

Stephan El Shaarawy would probably miss out in that instance, while Wesley might have to make way for Devyne Rensch on the right flank due to a thigh problem. Recent arrival Leon Bailey suffered an injury during his first training session and will be sidelined until the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Torino will only be missing long-term absentee Perr Schuurs, as summer signing Ardian Ismajli returned to full fitness during the international break.

Marco Baroni must again choose between Giovanni Simeone - who has now scored just once in his last 55 league appearances - and Scotland striker Che Adams up front.

Roma possible starting lineup: Svilar; Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka; Rensch, Cristante, Kone, Angelino; Soule, Dybala; Ferguson

Torino possible starting lineup: Israel; Pedersen, Coco, Ismajli, Biraghi; Casadei, Asllani, Ilic; Ngonge, Adams, Vlasic

We say: Roma 2-0 Torino

Undefeated in their last 13 Serie A home games - winning 11 times along the way - Roma will surely not slip up against mediocre Torino.

Maintaining their perfect record, the Giallorossi can make it nine points from a possible nine while keeping another clean sheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email