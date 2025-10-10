Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the International friendly between Puerto Rico and Argentina.

Puerto Rico and Argentina are scheduled to come together on Tuesday morning in an international friendly fixture.

The Blue Hurricane have won only one of their last five matches heading into this one, while the White and Sky Blue are aiming to build winning momentum ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Puerto Rico vs. Argentina kick off?

The International friendly clash will kick off at 12:00am on Tuesday morning for viewers in the UK.

Where is Puerto Rico vs. Argentina being played?

The match will take place at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The game was originally scheduled to take place at Chicago's iconic Soldier Field, but was moved due to ongoing unrest in Chicago.

How to watch Puerto Rico vs. Argentina in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the international friendly will unfortunately not be available to watch live.

Highlights

Highlights and replays are often posted to the official FIFA website, and that is expected to be the case for this friendly encounter.

Will Lionel Messi play?

While Lionel Messi has joined up with the Argentina squad, manager Lionel Scaloni has suggested that there is an idea to not risk any players during their two friendly fixtures.

Given Messi's congested schedule for Inter Miami, which includes a match against Atlanta United two days before and a clash with Nashville SC two days after the meeting with Puerto Rico, the legendary forward enters into this game with fitness concerns, meaning Messi may only earn limited minutes.

Puerto Rico vs. Argentina: Who will win?

Argentina may be looking to protect the fitness of their key stars to avoid any long-term injury issues ahead of next summer's World Cup, but the White and Sky Blue are still looking to build winning momentum heading into the defence of their crown.

Scaloni's side are undoubtedly the stronger team heading into this clash with Puerto Rico, who have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, leaving Argentina as the clear favourites to claim the victory.

