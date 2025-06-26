Paris's 2025 summer transfer window priorities

Paris Saint-Germain is expected to have a rather quiet summer transfer window, but some movement is anticipated among the squad players.

PSG’s top priority this summer in terms of arrivals quickly became clear. Luis Enrique wanted an additional right-footed centre-back ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States. While the much-awaited signing has yet to arrive, Illia Zabarnyi is expected to join the capital club this summer.

A transfer fee around €60 million is being discussed for the Ukrainian international, who reportedly turned down two major English clubs for Paris: Chelsea and Newcastle. This seems almost settled for the right-footed centre-back position, but according to L’Equipe, the French champions are also targeting reinforcements in five other positions this summer.



PSG seeking a backup for Hakimi

Still in defence, a right-back is expected. Although the sports daily does not provide further details, the target is certainly a deputy for Achraf Hakimi. This is an important signing for next season, as the chosen recruit will be called upon and even start several weeks during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), taking place from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026. So far, no name has emerged strongly.

Another goalkeeper is expected this summer. While Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract extension is still unresolved and his future uncertain, PSG reportedly want to sign a young keeper. This is what can be inferred from the sport publication, which indicates that Renato Marin, the 18-year-old Roma goalkeeper, is a possible arrival in Paris this summer as he will be a free agent.

A new midfielder expected?

Although there have been no significant rumours in this position, PSG are also interested in signing a defensive midfielder. This is surprising news, since Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Senny Mayulu are all currently not expected to leave.

This signing would be bad news on paper for the two French midfielders, who could lose playing time. It might also hint at another loan or permanent departure for Gabriel Moscardo, who is a natural number 6.

Thoughts underway in the attacking department

Finally, Paris also wants to strengthen its attack, and internal discussions are ongoing at the club, according to L’Equipe. Luis Enrique would like to add a versatile winger to his squad, similar to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Désiré Doué, who can operate anywhere across the front line.

However, the arrival of a pure number 9 is also being considered, especially if Kang-In Lee, Randal Kolo Muani, Marco Asensio and Gonçalo Ramos all leave Paris this summer. Luis Campos has activated several dossiers, although no names have leaked yet, and will take action after the Club World Cup, in agreement with Luis Enrique.