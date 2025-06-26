Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Paris Saint-Germain's Club World Cup meeting with Inter Miami on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami are set to clash on Sunday evening in the third of eight round of 16 fixtures in the Club World Cup.

PSG secured top spot in Group B to book their place in the knockout rounds, while the Herons progressed from Group A in second place.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Sunday's fixture.

What time does PSG vs. Inter Miami kick off?

The round of 16 fixture is set to kick off at 5pm UK time on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, it is a 12pm local time kickoff.

Where is PSG vs. Inter Miami being played?

The match is set to be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

The stadium is the home to MLS team Atlanta United and is set to host eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including one of the semi-final fixtures.

How to watch PSG vs. Inter Miami in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Coverage of the match will begin at 5pm UK time.

Online streaming

Those hoping to catch the game are in luck, because it is available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every match on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with CWC content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shorty after the final whistle.

What is at stake for PSG and Inter Miami on Sunday?

As the tournament now progresses into the round of 16, victory is required to remain in the competition and advance one step closer to the final.

PSG won two of their three group games but have tasted defeat, losing 1-0 to Botafogo, while Inter Miami are yet to lose in the Club World Cup, with two draws and one win.