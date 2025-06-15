Sports Mole previews the Under-21s European Championships clash between Romania Under-21s and Slovakia Under-21s.

Two teams already eliminated from the European Under-21s Championship will lock horns on Tuesday, with Romania Under-21s tackling Slovakia Under-21s.

The two sides have lost their opening two games in the tournament and therefore have no chance of advancing, with Spain Under-21s and Italy Under-21s progressing from the section.

Match preview

Romania Under-21s entered this summer's tournament off the back of a 1-0 friendly success over Georgia Under-21s, and they have competed well at the European Under-21s Championship.

Indeed, Daniel Pancu's side opened their competition with a 1-0 defeat to Italy Under-21s, before losing narrowly to Spain Under-21s, going down 2-1 in their second match on June 14.

Those two defeats have seen them eliminated ahead of their final game in the tournament, but they will be desperate to give their fans something to cheer in Tuesday's encounter.

Romania Under-21s actually reached the semi-finals of the 2019 competition, but they have now been eliminated in the group stage of each of the last three European Championship finals.

Slovakia Under-21s, meanwhile, opened their tournament with a 3-2 defeat to Spain Under-21s, and it was a very tough loss to take considering that it occurred in the final moments.

Indeed, the two teams were level at 2-2 until the 88th minute, when Roberto Fernandez scored to hand La Roja all three points.

Jaroslav Kentos's side then took on Italy Under-21s in their second match in the section, suffering a 1-0 defeat, with the result ending their hopes of reaching the next round.

In truth, it was always going to be difficult to compete in the section, and like Romania Under-21s, Slovakia Under-21s can take plenty of confidence from their two performances in the competition.

Romania Under-21s Euros form:

LL

Romania Under-21s form (all competitions):

DWLWLL

Slovakia Under-21s Euros form:

LL

Slovakia Under-21s form (all competitions):

LLLLL

Team News

Romania Under-21s have not reported any injury concerns ahead of the contest.

Louis Munteanu has found the back of the net on six occasions at this level of football, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 22-year-old, who is the captain.

There should also be a position in the starting side for 22-year-old attacker Rares Ilie.

As for Slovakia Under-21s, Tomas Suslov, who plays for Hellas Verona, is expected to lead the line, while there should also be a starting role for Mario Sauer.

No injuries have been reported from their last game, so there is not expected to be any surprises in their starting side, with Tomas Rigo also in line for another start in a wide area.

Romania Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Sava; Strata, Borza, Vulturar, M Ilie; Akdag, Perianu, Grameni; Munteanu, R Ilie, Popescu

Slovakia Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Belko; Kopasek, Javorcek, Nebyla, Jakubko; Obert, Sauer, Rigo; Marcelli, Suslov, M Sauer

We say: Romania Under-21s 1-1 Slovakia Under-21s

This is a difficult match to call, as there is not an awful lot between the two sides - it would not be a surprise to see either team win, but we just have a feeling that the points will be shared in a low-scoring draw.

