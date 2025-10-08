Sports Mole previews Friday's International friendly clash between Canada vs Australia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Canada will look to maintain their recent impressive winning run when they face Australia in the International friendly at CF Montreal's Stade Saputo on Friday evening.

The Socceroos view the upcoming two games against FIFA World Cup 2026 host nations, Canada and USA, as the perfect opportunity to prepare for next year's biggest tournament.

Match preview

Both Canada and Australia are among the 18 countries already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and the fixture can provide a glimpse of how prepared the teams are ahead of next year's mega event.

Currently standing on 26th in the FIFA World Rankings, Canada have momentum with them after a strong September international window, where they picked up two away wins against European sides Romania and Wales.

Les Rouges have been growing as a strong force under Jesse Marsch and have kept two clean sheets in their previous two games, scoring four goals, including a 3-0 win against Romania.

Ahead of the World Cup, the biggest concern for Marsch is the injuries to several key players, and as a result, he will not be able to get a comprehensive assessment of his squad until 2026.

While many believe that Marsch's time for experimentation is over, and he should only select players who will feature in the World Cup, he may be forced to make several tactical adjustments due to injuries to several key players.

Australia, ranked 25th in the latest FIFA Rankings, have qualified for a sixth consecutive World Cup after finishing second behind Japan in their qualification group.

Tony Popovic, who arrived in September 2024, has done an incredible job so far, taking the side to automatic World Cup qualification over the summer from the brink of disaster.

The Socceroos won five and drew three in eight matches to finish second in Group C as they booked their place in the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

In 2022, Australia reached the last 16 stage of the World Cup, their joint-best performance in the Tournament, and they will aim to go further under Popovic.

In September, they won both home and away against New Zealand, and they will look to maintain their unbeaten run with strong performances against Canada and USA.

Canada friendlies form:

W W L W

Canada form (all competitions):

W W L W D W

Australia friendlies form:

W W W W

Australia form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

Canada were dealt a severe blow after Moise Bombito suffered a fractured left tibia last Sunday, and he will be out on the sidelines for a few months at least.

The 25-year-old defender was set to play the two international friendlies since March, but the latest injury will keep him out out of Canada’s November international window, when they are scheduled to play Ecuador and Venezuela.

Marsch is also missing likely World Cup starters, Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston, due to injuries. Derek Cornelius has locked his position at centre-back, and this is probably the best time for Marsch to groom Luc de Fougerolles alongside the Marseille defender.

For Australia, Fran Karacic has withdrawn for medical reasons, and he will be replaced by uncapped Austria-based player Jacob Italiano.

Veteran goalkeeper Mat Ryan returns to the side after missing the double header against New Zealand. However, Mo Toure, Jackson Irvine, and Harry Souttar are unlikely to take part, with the latter still working through his rehabilitation.

Toure picked up a shoulder injury in his last game, but Popovic has assured that the player has confirmed to him that he will be able to train within a few days.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Kone, Ahmed, Waterman; Oluwaseyi, David

Australia possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Degenek, Burgess, Miller, Rowles, Circa; Balard, O'Neill; Metcafe, Irankunda, Boyle

We say: Canada 1-1 Australia

It will be a fascinating contest and hard to choose between two evenly matched sides.

Australia are on a great run and have been scoring loads of goals, so despite Canada's home advantage, the Socceroos are likely to snatch a draw, which would be a brilliant result for both teams.

