Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to move further away from the relegation zone, Accrington Stanley host Bristol Rovers in a League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Failing to win in the league for nearly a month, Stanley needed a late goal to rescue a point against Chesterfield last time out in League Two while the Gas fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Gillingham.

Match preview

Finishing a couple of places outside the relegation zone last season, Accrington Stanley would have been hoping for a more stable campaign this time around, but they have so far struggled to learn from last year's mistakes.

John Doolan's men have won just three of their 15 League Two games, drawing five and losing seven of the others, leaving them 20th on 14 points.

Their most recent league outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Chesterfield, a result that would have felt more like a defeat after Stanley gave up a 2-0 lead.

That fixture was sandwiched between two cup ties, with Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity taking them to extra time in one of those contests.

After eventually progressing and then defeating Leeds United U21s in the EFL Trophy, Doolan's men now turn their attention to League Two football for what already feels like a must-win match to reignite their campaign.

As for the visitors, Bristol Rovers finished one place below Stanley last season but, despite a promising start to the campaign, five consecutive league defeats have halted their progress.

Manager Darrell Clarke returned to the Mem nearly seven years after his previous spell and currently holds a 40% win rate from 20 games back in charge.

With two cup wins, in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy, they will be hoping their cup performances can spark improved league form.

One key concern remains their defence, with 26 goals conceded they currently have the second-worst backline in the division, an issue they must address quickly to avoid a sixth straight League Two defeat.

Despite their horror league run, a sixth league win of the season could lift Rovers to 14th and move them seven points clear of the relegation zone, providing some much-needed breathing space.

Accrington Stanley League Two form:

L L W L D D

Accrington Stanley form (all competitions):

W L D W D W

Bristol Rovers League Two form:

W L L L L L

Bristol Rovers form (all competitions):

L L L W L W

Team News

Accrington Stanley made wholesale changes for their midweek clash against Leeds United U21s and are expected to recall several first-team regulars for the return of League Two action.

Tyler Walton has scored five League Two goals in nine appearances, including a brace last time out, and will aim to lead the line once again as he looks to maintain his impressive form.

The attacking options available to Doolan remain strong, with Charlie Caton starting just five times this season but still managing to register three goals.

Oliver Wright was rested for the EFL Trophy game but is expected to retain his place in goal.

As for Bristol Rovers, they are likely to be without Josh McEachran again, who has not featured since October.

Kamil Conteh, who scored a 94th-minute winner in their EFL Trophy victory against Plymouth, is expected to keep his spot once again.

However, Stephan Negru was substituted after 30 minutes in midweek, and it remains to be seen whether he will recover in time for Saturday's game.

Should Negru miss out, Taylor Moore could step back into the back three to join Clinton Mola and Tom Lockyer.

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Wright; Matthews, Rawson, Ward; Love, Grant, Coyle, Heath; Whalley, Walton, Sinclair

Bristol Rovers possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Moore, Lockyer, Mola; Southam-Hales, Cotterill, Conteh, Sparkes; Forde, Cavegn, Sotiriou

We say: Accrington Stanley 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Both sides have failed to light up League Two so far and will be desperate for three points to kickstart their respective seasons. With Bristol Rovers' defensive woes persisting, we expect Accrington Stanley to take advantage on home soil and narrowly come away with three points.

