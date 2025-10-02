Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Parma striker Mateo Pellegrino ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Parma striker Mateo Pellegrino in the summer of 2026.

The 23-year-old has made an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign, scoring a brilliant brace in the win over Torino at the end of September.

Pellegrino and Parma return to action once more before the international break on the weekend, when Lecce are the visitors to Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Tottenham want Parma star Pellegrino?

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport via Parma Live, Tottenham are eyeing up a move for a highly-rated striker during next summer's window.

The report states that the North Londoners are keen on securing the services of Parma star Pellegrino ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

As well as the current Europa League holders, it is understood that Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are also interested in the 23-year-old.

There are said to be additional admirers of the Argentine from La Liga, with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on the striker.

Parma supposedly believe that they can pocket £26m from the sale of Pellegrino, who has the subject of a £13m bid from an unnamed club over the summer.

Pellegrino business for Parma

Since making the switch from Velez Sarsfield to Italy in February for just under £2m, Pellegrino has netted eight times across 20 appearances.

Needless to say, it would represent a great bit of business if the Serie A outfit were able to sell the striker for a fee in excess of £26m next summer.

Operating with one of the smaller budgets at the top table of Italian football, Parma would benefit massively from an influx of funds into their transfer kitty.