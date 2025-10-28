Atletico Palma del Rio will welcome Real Betis to the Estadio Municipal Sergio Leon on Thursday evening in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

The hosts are preparing for the biggest night in their history as they take on La Liga giants Betis, who will be looking to bounce back from their recent domestic setback.

Match preview

Atletico Palma del Rio booked their spot in this round after a dominant showing in the preliminary stage, thrashing Atletico Melilla 10-0 on aggregate.

Fran Sedano’s side recorded identical 5-0 victories in both legs, announcing their arrival in style.

The Andalusian outfit compete in Group 1 of the Division de Honor and have had a mixed start to their league campaign.

They began with a goalless draw against La Palma before suffering a 1-0 away defeat.

However, they quickly found form, winning three of their next four games - 2-1, 2-0, and 1-0 - before a 3-0 setback on matchday six.

They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 home victory and will be eager to carry that momentum into this historic clash.

This will be Palma del Rio’s first-ever appearance in the Copa del Rey, marking a major milestone for the club based in the province of Cordoba.

Meanwhile, Real Betis arrive as overwhelming favourites despite a slight dip in form.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side saw their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end with a 2-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid on Monday night.

Betis have collected 16 points from their 10 La Liga fixtures so far, winning four, drawing four, and losing two, which places them sixth in the standings.

Their away form has been steady, with five draws in seven away outings, and they will view this fixture as an opportunity to reset and rebuild confidence.

While Pellegrini’s men have failed to score in their last two matches, that is unlikely to concern the Chilean manager too much given the level of opposition here.

Betis also have a strong record in this competition, having lifted the Copa del Rey three times - most recently in the 2021–22 season, when they beat Valencia on penalties.

Last season, they reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Barcelona in a heavy 5-1 defeat, but the Seville-based side will be determined to make another deep cup run this year.

Atletico Palma del Rio (Copa del Rey):

WW

Atletico Palma del Rio (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WWWDDL

Team News

For the hosts, Gonzalo Pina is expected to retain his place in goal, while Pedro Chacon should lead the line.

Pablo Cebrian and Marcos Soler are set to keep their spots, with Francisco Arjona and Fran Rodríguez providing attacking support.

Real Betis, meanwhile, remain without key playmaker Isco due to a long-term leg injury, but Pellegrini otherwise has a full-strength squad at his disposal.

The manager is expected to rotate his side slightly ahead of their weekend La Liga fixture.

Alvaro Valles could return between the posts after featuring against Genk in the Europa League, while Marc Bartra and Natan should continue at the heart of defence.

Antony has been one of Betis’ brightest performers, scoring three goals and providing one assist in eight appearances, and he is expected to feature again in attack.

Nelson Deossa may be recalled in midfield, with Cedric Bakambu leading the line.

Palma del Rio possible starting lineup:

Gonzalo; Mateo, Luis; Namo, Soler, Cebrian, Chechu; Carlos, Rodriguez, Arjona; Chacon

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Rodriguez, Natan, Bartra, Bellerin; Deossa, Amrabat; Ezzalzouli, Fornals, Antony; Bakambu

We say: Palma del Rio 0-2 Real Betis

Atletico Palma del Rio deserve credit for their remarkable run to this stage, but Real Betis’ quality and depth should prove too much for the lower-league side.

Pellegrini’s rotated team are expected to control proceedings and advance comfortably to the next round.



Aishat Akanni Written by

