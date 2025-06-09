Preview: Palestine vs Oman - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Palestine and Oman, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Palestine and Oman draw the curtain on the third qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they go head to head at the King Abdullah II Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Both sides find themselves separated by just one point in the table, setting up an exciting Group B finale as they both look to secure a spot to the fourth qualifying phase.



Match preview

Palestine have turned a corner after their rough start to the qualifiers, picking up two wins from their most recent two outings in Group B to keep their hopes of a first-ever World Cup appearance alive.

Ihab Abujazar’s men failed to win their opening seven matches, losing four and picking up three draws while conceding 11 goals and scoring five before picking up a much-needed 2-1 victory over Iraq at the Amman International Stadium on March 25.

Palestine backed that result up with another dominant display on Thursday as they secured a 2-0 victory over Kuwait when the two bottom sides in the group squared off at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

In a clash between the two bottom sides in the group, veteran midfielder Tamer Seyam put Lions of Canaan in the driver’s seat when they opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before Al Ahly forward Wessam Abou Ali made sure of the result with an 88th-minute penalty.

Palestine, who are 101st in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have picked up nine points from a possible 27 to sit fifth in Group B, one point and one place behind Tuesday’s opponents in the second fourth-round qualifying spot.

Oman, on the other hand, failed to guarantee their spot in the fourth qualifying round in midweek as they fell to a 3-0 hammering against Jordan when the two nations squared off at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Selangor Football Club man Ali Olwan turned in a performance of the highest quality as he netted right on the stroke of half time to swing the momentum in favour of Jordan before adding two more after the break to complete his hat-trick.

Oman were previously on a run of three back-to-back wins, seeing off Kuwait 1-0 in the World Cup qualifiers on March 25 thanks to Issam Al-Subhi’s first-half effort before securing back-to-back friendly victories over Niger and Lebanon in May.

Prior to Thursday’s defeat, Rasheed Al-Yafai’s men had lost just one of their six games across all competitions in 2025, which came back in January when they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Bahrain in the Gulf Cup final.

Oman will be backing themselves to get the job done on Tuesday as they take on an opposing side who have lost four of their previous five encounters, including three defeats from their most recent three meetings since a 2-1 victory in June 2017.

Team News

Thirty-year-old Ataa Jaber was forced off injured after just eight minutes against Kuwait on Tuesday and the Qatar SC midfielder is a major doubt for Palestine.

Should he fail to shake off the injury in time for Tuesday's clash, Guarani man Agustin Manzur should come into the fold, teaming up with Oday Kharoub and Oday Dabbagh at the centre of the park.

With his strike against Kuwait, Ali now has nine goals and two assists in his last seven goals for club and country and the Al Ahly striker will be one to keep an eye on at the King Abdullah II Stadium.

Meanwhile, barring any late fitness issues, Oman journey to the King Abdullah II Stadium with a clean bill of health and we expect Yafai to name a similar XI from Thursday’s outing.

Jameel Al Yahmadi, Ahmed Al-Khamisi, Khalid Al-Braiki, Thani Gharib Al Rushaidi and Ali Al Busaidi should form the back five while Harib Al-Saadi, Arshad Al-Alawi and Salaah Al-Yahyaei should retain their roles at the centre of the park.

Palestine possible starting lineup:

Hamada; Taha, Mahajna, Termanini, Al Battat; Jaber, Kharoub, Dabbagh; Kaied, Seyam, Ali

Oman possible starting lineup:

Rushaidi; Al Yahmadi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Braiki, Rushaidi, Busaidi; Al-Mushaifri, Al-Saadi, Al-Alawi, Al-Yahyaei; Al-Subhi

We say: Palestine 2-1 Oman

Given the stakes of Tuesday’s clash, we expect Palestine and Oman to give their all at the King Abdullah II Stadium as they both aim to finish fourth in the group standings and reach the fourth round of qualifiers. A comfortable win over Kuwait should give Abujazar’s men the needed boost heading this one and we are backing them to maintain their new-found form with another victory.

