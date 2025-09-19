One of Nottingham Forest's summer transfer targets reveals why he rejected the opportunity to leave La Liga for the City Ground.

Sevilla defender Jose Angel Carmona has revealed why he decided to reject a transfer to Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window.

Prior to Nuno Espirito Santo being replaced by Ange Postecoglou, Forest's hierarchy made a sustained attempt to bring in a wide array of notable players to the City Ground.

Improving the right-back position was one of their priorities and Nicolo Savona was eventually signed from Juventus.

However, Carmona was also on Forest's shortlist for that role, it alleged that Sevilla had accepted an offer of €11m (£9.59m) for the player.

Despite Sevilla needing to raise funds to comply with the relevant regulations, Carmona made the decision to stay put, receiving criticism from sections of the fanbase in the process.

Carmona reveals why he rejected Nottingham Forest transfer

Speaking to Onda Cero, Carmona has insisted that a move to the Premier League was not the right move for him and that he refused to be told when he should leave Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The 23-year-old said: "Nottingham Forest are a team that’s doing well. It was about playing in the Premier League, and the offer was very good financially for me and my family, but I felt it wasn’t the time to leave,” he said.

"I’ve been fighting to be in the first team since I was 7. I didn’t want to leave after leaving Sevilla in 17th place. If I leave the club of my life, which isn’t in my plans, let it be when things have gone well.

"I understand that the fans were looking out for the club and thought I could leave money for the club, but that wasn’t my idea. They gave me a hard time, but after being here since I was a child, I’m not going to change my mind just because someone tells me I have to leave. And I think I made the right decision."

Has Carmona made right decision?

Carmona did not miss a minute of La Liga action before the September international break, helping Sevilla to three points against Girona in the last of three starts.

However, he was dropped to the substitutes' bench for the 2-2 draw with Elche on September 12, it yet to be determined whether that will be a permanent move.

From Nottingham Forest's perspective, Savona has made an indifferent start to life at the club, being at fault for a goal in a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal on debut and then playing the full 90 minutes of a 3-2 EFL Cup defeat to Swansea City in midweek.