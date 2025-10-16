Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly set to battle for the one of the Premier League's rising stars who is valued at around £75m.

Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly set to battle for the signature of Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League's brightest talents since moving to the City Ground for around £35m from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024.

Anderson helped Forest finished seventh in the top flight last season and his impressive rise has since been rewarded with four senior international caps for Thomas Tuchel's England over the last two month.

A return to Newcastle has been mooted for Anderson, with Eddie Howe known to be a huge admirer of the midfielder, while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest as they seek to strengthen the centre of Ruben Amorim’s team.

However, The Mirror claims that Man City are planning a £75m move for Anderson and the Citizens are likely to face stern competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are ready to make a rival bid.

Man City vs. Chelsea battle for Anderson could transpire next summer

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is said to have been closely monitoring Anderson's progress for club and country and has become a ‘big fan’ of the midfielder.

The report adds that Anderson is regarded as one of Guardiola's top transfer targets, should Man City decide to bolster their midfield in the summer of 2026.

Speculation over a move for Anderson comes at a time when Nico Gonzalez is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular at Man City, while star lynchpin Rodri has been struggling for fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury last season.

Rodri has also been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid and it has been suggested that he could be tempted to join the La Liga giants if he decides against extending his Man City contract, which is due to expire in June 2027.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also said to be eager to sign Anderson, even though Enzo Maresca’s side are well-stocked in the midfield department with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo.