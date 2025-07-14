Nottingham Forest are allegedly contemplating whether to make a formal bid for an in-demand Argentina international.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering whether to make a bid for yet another Botafogo player.

The East Midlands outfit have endured a chaotic summer transfer window thus far, most recently indicating that they were considering taking legal action against Tottenham Hotspur for their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White.

However, as well as cashing in on Anthony Elanga, Forest have also negotiated two deals with Botafogo for Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus.

With money in the bank from the Elanga sale, the expectation is that club officials will now set about bringing in another playmaker.

As per O Jogo, Forest have turned their attention to trying to sign Thiago Almada over the coming weeks.

What is Almada situation?

The Argentina international has just spent the second half of the season on loan at Lyon, where he made 20 appearances in all competitions.

He has since returned to his parent club with there little prospect of a return to the French side due to their ongoing financial issues.

Nevertheless John Textor - part of the ownership of Lyon and Botafogo - has previously shown a willingness to do business with Forest chief Evangelos Marinakis.

As such, Forest may fancy their chances of winning the race for the 24-year-old, who is also a target for Benfica.

Much will depend on where Almada sees his immediate future having failed to make a major impact at either Botafogo or Lyon over the past 12 months.

Could Almada succeed in Premier League?

At just 5ft 7ins, it is debatable whether Almada has the physical stature or strength to become a major force in English football.

While he has succeeded in his homeland and MLS, he has struggled to make a sustained impact over the past 12 months.

As an Argentina international, Almada has obvious quality, but his contributions in Ligue 1 in 2024-25 came against lower-league opposition, while he also netted against Manchester United in the Europa League.

His versatility as a number 10 and on the left would make him a valuable asset for Nuno Espirito Santo, yet he may only be viewed as a backup option if he were to move to the City Ground.