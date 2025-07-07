Nottingham Forest sign Igor Jesus from Botafogo for £51m, beating competition from Arsenal and Fulham for the Brazilian striker.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Forest, with the transfer fee reported to be around £51m, plus potential bonuses.

Igor Jesus becomes Forest's first signing of the summer window and arrives as an alternative to 33-year-old Chris Wood, who was among the team's standout performers last season, netting 20 Premier League goals during their star-studded 2024-25 campaign.

"The signing of Igor Jesus feels significant. With Taiwo Awoniyi sidelined through injury, Forest needed extra depth and competition in the final third," Paul Taylor of The Athletic explained.

Igor Jesus arrives as key reinforcement

As well as increasing competition for the central striker role, the Brazilian's arrival is expected to add greater tactical flexibility. Jesus is not limited to playing inside the penalty area and is capable of adapting to different systems, meaning he can also be deployed as a winger.

His versatility was particularly evident during Botafogo's recent Club World Cup campaign, where he impressed while operating in a variety of formations, including 4-3-3, 4-1-2-3 and 4-2-3-1.

Forest were also attracted by Jesus' tactical awareness and physical attributes, which convinced them he could make a long-term impact in English football.

"The versatile striker shone at the Club World Cup, scoring twice for Botafogo. Forest's scouting department saw enough to believe he can be a key player for the future," Taylor added.



?? A new chapter awaits. ? pic.twitter.com/07QGno3u0V

— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 5, 2025

Jesus departs Botafogo with 17 goals and six assists from 59 appearances, while also lifting the 2024 Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A titles.

Speaking after completing his move, Jesus expressed his excitement at starting a new chapter of his career in the Premier League.

"I am very happy to be part of this new project, especially at a club like Forest. I did not hesitate when I heard about their offer — I am excited and I hope to achieve great things here," Jesus said.

According to reports from ge, both Fulham and Arsenal were also monitoring the striker prior to his move to the City Ground.

This article was originally published on Trivela.