Track all of Nottingham Forest's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

While all Nottingham Forest fans would have jumped for joy had you told them that their team would finish the 2024-25 season in seventh place in the Premier League, knowing how it all went down will certainly leave a bitter taste for some of them.

Led by Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest ended 2024 in second place and had a great opportunity to secure a spot in the Champions League, but they had to be satisfied with Conference League qualification after they ran out of steam in the final third of the season.

Forest are yet to add to their squad, but that could change in the coming weeks with the Premier League side widely expected to sign three Botofago players once the Brazilian side have finished their obligations at the Club World Cup, including striker Igor Jesus.

They will hope to build a squad capable of maintaining their top-seven spot in the Premier League all while competing in the 2025-26 Conference League.

Meanwhile, the Tricky Trees will also be desperate to keep key players like Anthony Elanga, who is said to be attracting interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White are also among those who have been linked with potential moves away from the City Ground.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Nottingham Forest's 2025 summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Alex Moreno (end of loan from Aston Villa)

Harry Toffolo (free agent)

Jonathan Panzo (free, Rio Ave)

How much have Nottingham Forest spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£0m£0m£0m

Latest Nottingham Forest transfer rumours

Nottingham Forest squad