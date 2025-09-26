Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first home match as Nottingham Forest head coach against Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

While the Tricky Trees drew 2-2 with Real Betis in the Europa League on Wednesday, the Black Cats rescued a 1-1 draw with 10 men against Aston Villa in the top flight last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (hamstring)

Doubtful: Murillo (ankle), Douglas Luiz (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

SUNDERLAND

Out: Reinildo Mandava (suspended), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

No Data Analysis info