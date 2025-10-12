Nottingham Forest will reportedly consider appointing a former youth player as their new head coach if they sack Ange Postecoglou.

Nottingham Forest will allegedly give consideration to appointing Sean Dyche as their new head coach if they sack Ange Postecoglou.

The Greek-Australian was only appointed as the successor to Nuno Espirito Santo last month, the hope being that he would keep Forest competing for European qualification with an attractive brand of football.

Instead, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is still awaiting his first victory after failing to win in seven matches.

Postecoglou has acknowledged himself that he expected talks to transpire with the Forest hierarchy during the October international break, it unclear whether any discussions have taken place.

Nevertheless, speculation persists that another change in the dugout could occur with Rafael Benitez one name to be linked with the job.

Forest to consider Dyche appointment

According to BBC Sport, there is the possibility of Dyche being offered the opportunity to become the next Nottingham Forest manager.

As per the report, Dyche lives close to Nottingham and his previous backroom members Steve Stone and Ian Woan are former Forest players.

Furthermore, the 54-year-old represented Forest during his youth days before he went on to make a name for himself at Chesterfield.

One important factor may be no compensation being required to appoint Dyche, who has been out of work since his departure from Everton in January.

When Forest have previously been linked with Fulham's Marco Silva, it was alleged that there would be a reluctance to pay a mammoth buy-out clause.

Would Forest suit Dyche?

If Dyche was to be offered the Nottingham Forest job, it is highly unlikely that he would reject the opportunity given the stage of his career.

That said, Dyche deploys a different brand of football to Postecoglou, bringing about yet another change in style for a new-look squad.

Many Forest fans will argue that can only be a positive, yet there will be others who will prefer to give Postecoglou a chance to succeed.

However, there will be concern that owner Evangelos Marinakis does not have a clear strategy in mind if he is prepared to backtrack on Postecoglou's so soon.