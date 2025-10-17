Nottingham Forest reportedly failed with an approach for another head coach before they appointed former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.

Ange Postecoglou was allegedly not Nottingham Forest's first choice to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach.

Last month, the Portuguese was removed from his position in the dugout after the breakdown of his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Postecoglou was swiftly appointed as the club's new boss, but the Greek-Australian is in a fight to retain his job on the back of seven matches without success.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea, the 60-year-old vehemently defended his position and credentials.

Nevertheless, as per ESPN Brasil, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss was only handed the reins at the City Ground on the back of another candidate rejecting an approach.

Ferreira rejected Nottingham Forest approach

The report alleges that Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira rejected what is described as a 'concrete approach' from the Premier League team.

Ferreira is said to be focused on his work with the Brasileiro title contenders, who still three points clear at the top of the standings.

With 11 matches remaining, the 46-year-old is expected to remain at the helm in the short term, although it is suggested that he is in no rush to extend his contract at the present time.

As such, Ferreira is likely to remain as a target for more clubs than just Forest after his hugely successful five-year stint at Allianz Parque.

He can count two league titles and two Copa Libertadores trophies among the silverware that he has won across an 383-match stint.

How will Postecoglou react?

Speculation suggesting that Postecoglou was not Forest's first-choice pick will only add fuel to the fire when he speaks with the media.

Postecoglou reiterated his belief on Friday that he 'always wins a trophy' if he is provided with the necessary time to achieve success.

Whether he gets that time at Forest remains to be seen, but there is an obvious desire to prove people wrong, starting with the showdown with Chelsea on Saturday.

Prior to the international break, some Forest fans were calling for Postecoglou to be sacked, and there will be plenty of curiosity over the reaction that he will receive this weekend.