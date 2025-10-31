Nottingham Forest can equal a 115-year streak when they play host to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Nottingham Forest can equal a 115-year streak when they welcome Manchester United to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche heads into his first home Premier League fixture with Forest sitting in the relegation zone after a dismal start to the season.

However, having already overcome Porto in the Europa League and only gone down 2-0 away at second-placed Bournemouth last weekend, there are reasons for optimism in the East Midlands.

Forest will be welcoming an in-form Man United outfit to their home ground with Ruben Amorim's team having posted three consecutive victories in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Forest have the opportunity to equal a run of results that was previously set all the way back in 1910.

What streak can Nottingham Forest equal against Manchester United?

Since December 2023, Forest have won all three of their Premier League fixtures against Man United, two of which that have taken place at the City Ground.

While Man United did prevail in an FA Cup tie in February 2024, Forest have the chance to record four successive league wins over the Red Devils for the first time in 115 years.

Furthermore, Man United have not lost three league matches in a row at the City Ground since between 1965 and 1967.

That all said, Forest are bidding to avoid losing five consecutive league encounters without scoring a goal for the first time since January 2004, albeit that coming in the second tier.

Forest are attempting to avoid that feat at a time when Man United are the second-best performing team in the Premier League since matchday three, collecting 15 points from seven games during that time.

In sharp contrast, Forest have accumulated just one point from the same amount of matches through an away draw at Burnley.

With Fulham playing host to bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, there is potential for Forest to be at least five points adrift of safety or level on points with Wolves if they lose to Man United.

No Data Analysis info