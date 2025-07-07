Nottingham Forest confirm that former Arsenal sporting director Edu has finally commenced work in an official capacity at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Edu has arrived at the City Ground in the role of Global Head of Football.

While Forest have just enjoyed their best campaign in recent memory, there have been plans to strengthen behind the scenes for some time.

Back in November, Edu made the surprise departure from Arsenal and he has since been replaced by Andrea Berta as sporting director.

However, the 47-year-old has needed to wait to start his new position with Forest as the East Midlands outfit look to take the next step in their development.

Edu, Forest owner react to move

As of Monday, the Brazilian is now ready to officially commence work at Forest, suggesting that he has "innovation" as his primary goal.

On their official website, Forest have said that Edu will "oversee all football-related functions, including recruitment, performance, squad strategy, and player development".

Edu said: "I’m truly excited about this new chapter and honoured by the trust placed in me.

"This project connects deeply with my values around innovation and long-term planning. I look forward to building a global football model that is competitive, sustainable, and aligned with our President’s ambition.”

President Evangelos Marinakis added: “We are extremely happy to welcome Edu to our football family. His global experience, values, and winning mindset align perfectly with our objective to strengthen and expand our international football platform.”

Influence already felt?

For over a month, Forest have regularly been linked with Brazilian players with Igor Jesus having already arrived from Botafogo.

Jair Cunha could also follow in due course, the assumption being Edu has played a role in that particular strategy.

Edu's goal will be to ensure that Forest remain as a top-seven club in the Premier League table, whether that be through additions or establishing loan pathways that will benefit players before a return to the club.