A look at when and where will the next edition of the Club World Cup will be following on from a successful 2025 tournament.

The first edition of the Club World Cup was a success, at least for the Brazilian public, who are already eagerly awaiting the next edition. The FIFA competition takes place every four years, always one year before the World Cup, and a second edition is already planned for 2029.

Although the new trophy is still four years away, some interesting facts are already emerging. Among them, when the second edition of the Club World Cup will take place.

The venue for the second trophy has not yet been determined, nor have the dates for the matches. A total of 32 teams are participating in the tournament, and four of them have already secured their places.

Teams already qualified for the 2029 Club World Cup

On the eve of the first edition of the Club World Cup, the 2029 tournament is already taking shape. According to The Guardian, FIFA is considering increasing the number of participating teams for the next tournament, following pressure from clubs that failed to qualify.

The change also comes after FIFA announced the 2026 men's and 2031 women's World Cups with 48 teams. According to the newspaper, studies related to expanding the teams should take place after the inaugural edition of the World Cup.

In total, four teams qualified for the Club World Cup. In Europe, Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the tournament after winning the Champions League against Inter Milan. Cruz Azul also secured their place in the tournament through the CONCACAF Champions League.

In Saudi Arabia, Al-Ahli won the Asian Champions League title. Egypt's Pyramids will be one of the teams heading to the World Cup after becoming African continental champions. With the top four teams qualifying, 28 teams remain to compete in the tournament.

How did the teams qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup (or Club World Cup) features participating clubs that qualified in different ways, whether through continental titles, FIFA rankings or rankings from different entities.



Al Ahly – secured their place as winners of the 2020/21 and 2022/23 CAF Champions League



Wydad – winner of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League



Esperance – CAF Champions League 2023/24 finalist or via CAF ranking



Mamelodi Sundowns – through CAF rankings



Al Hilal – won the 2021 AFC Champions League title



Urawa Red Diamonds – Winner of the 2022 AFC Champions League



Al Ain – Winner of the 2024 AFC Champions League



Ulsan – through the AFC rankings



Chelsea – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League winners



Real Madrid – winner of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League



Manchester City – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League winners



Bayern Munich – via UEFA rankings



Paris Saint-Germain – via UEFA rankings



Internazionale – via UEFA ranking



Porto – via UEFA rankings



Benfica – via UEFA rankings



Borussia Dortmund – via UEFA rankings



Juventus – via UEFA ranking



Atletico de Madrid – via UEFA rankings



FC Salzburg – via UEFA rankings



Monterrey – Winner of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League



Seattle Sounders – 2022 Concacaf Champions League Winner



Los Angeles FC – playoff champion against América of Mexico



Pachuca – winner of the 2024 Concacaf Champions League



Inter Miami – winner of the 2024 MLS Supporters' Cup



Auckland City – via OFC rankings



Palmeiras – Champion of the 2021 Copa Libertadores da América



Flamengo – Champion of the 2022 Copa Libertadores da América



Fluminense – Champion of the Copa Libertadores da América 2023



Botafogo – winner of the 2024 Copa Libertadores



River Plate – via CONMEBOL ranking



Boca Juniors – via CONMEBOL ranking



This article was originally published on Trivela.