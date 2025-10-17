At just 20, Israel Ayuma, who mirrors John Mikel Obi and Paul Pogba, has emerged as one of Nigeria's brightest young midfielders.m

At just 20, Israel Ayuma, who mirrors John Mikel Obi and Paul Pogba, has emerged as one of Nigeria's brightest young midfielders.

The Flying Eagles star is calm in possession, composed under pressure, and not afraid to dictate play against some of the world's best U-20 sides.

However, for all his talent, there are also stories of his struggles and loss of hope, which all began on the streets of Warri, Delta State, and have taken him all the way to NK Istra 1961 in Croatia.

Speaking exclusively to Soccernet, Ayuma opens up about his humble beginnings, the challenges that nearly made him give up, his dreams for the Super Eagles, and the moment that changed his life forever.

Discovered by Mavlon FC whilst "just on the street," Ayuma's journey from raw talent to professional footballer reads like something out of a film script—only this one is real.

Israel Ayuma's move from Warri to NK Istra

"I lived in Nigeria, in Warri, Delta State. But I moved to Lagos. I trained with Mavlon Academy before coming to NK Istra," Ayuma began.

To many, the jersey number they don has become part of their football journey. For the Nigerian talent, 10 is his favourite number—worn during the 2025 World Cup tournament—but jersey number 6, donned by former Manchester United star Paul Pogba, inspires his second choice.

"My favourite jersey number, apart from 10, is 6 — because whilst growing up, I looked up to Paul Pogba of Manchester United, who wears number 6."

Growing up, life was not easy for the young midfielder, whose early years were far removed from the spotlight he enjoys today.

"Growing up for me was not easy. Where I came from, there were no top players in Warri. One day, I made a decision that I really wanted to play football — but there was nobody to help me. I was just living like a joke on the streets before my boss found me and inspired me to pursue football seriously," he recalled.

"I am not from a rich family. My dad is old, so I have to take care of my parents. After writing my WASSCE, I left home and started living alone. Then I met my boss, who took me to Lagos. At first, the training was so hard that I wanted to go back, but he kept encouraging me. Now I am in Europe, playing for NK Istra."

Ayuma on Nigeria's horrible loss to Argentina at U-20 World Cup

At the U-20 World Cup, Ayuma's ability to control the midfield stood out, even as Nigeria fell 4–0 to Argentina, a result that still hurts many of the players, especially the Nigerian starlet.

"For me, it was really bad—losing by four goals. But I cannot blame anybody or any player. We made some mistakes. I think some of the players were scared of the name Argentina. For me, I think we needed to put confidence first before anything else."

That confidence has been the foundation of his growth at club level too, where he is gradually earning minutes and recognition in Croatia's top flight.

For Ayuma, the dream is clearly to play for the Super Eagles. "It is my dream — I pray for this. It is my dream to play for the Super Eagles, and I believe that if the opportunity comes, I will grab it. I will let Nigerians know I am ready to fight for the badge. Hopefully, I can share the pitch with some of the big players."

Israel Ayuma's aspirations

Asked about his future and potential transfers, the 20-year-old midfielder did not hesitate when asked which league attracts him most.

"With my style of play, I would say England," he said. "My style of play, what the club can add to me, and how I can make an impact for the club — those are the things that would influence my decision."

As he continues to grow, Ayuma draws inspiration from current and past Super Eagles stars.

"Because of the position I play, I look up to Alex Iwobi — we play in similar roles. And for all-time Super Eagles, I would say I look up to Mikel Obi."

How Israel Ayuma was discovered by Mavlon FC

The CEO of Mavlon FC, Matthew Ijachi, who first discovered Ayuma, shared how an unplanned street encounter changed the young man's life forever.

"We actually spotted him when he was not even playing on the pitch. He was just joking around on the street with his friends. One of my scouts saw him and asked if he would like to come to Lagos. For some reason, he agreed," he said.

"I remember the first friendly we played him in. A scout who was close to me said, 'This guy cannot play football.' I told him, 'No, this guy has very good technique.' The next day, he scored two goals and showed incredible improvement. That is when I knew he had potential."

"He wore the number 6 jersey — his favourite — and played the number 8 and 10 roles for Mavlon for a long time. We had 16 offers for him, including Juventus. But we decided on a smaller club where he could play and develop quickly."

However, Ayuma's rise was not without setbacks. "He got a groin injury with a twisted nerve. He was out for over a year. Thankfully, he has recovered, and the rest is history."

This article was originally published on Soccernet.