Tension has gripped the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, Morocco, after players and officials reportedly boycotted Tuesday's training session over unpaid bonuses and allowances

Tension has gripped the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, Morocco, after players and officials reportedly boycotted Tuesday's training session over unpaid bonuses and allowances. The protest comes just two days before Nigeria's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off against Gabon's Panthers.

According to multiple reports, none of the players or staff have received their allocated bonuses for reaching the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations or the 2026 World Cup play-off stage. Some players reportedly claim that outstanding payments date as far back as 2019.

Premier League stars Osimhen and Lookman join boycott

Super Eagles stars, including Premier League players such as Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, all reportedly joined the boycott. The entire 24-man squad and backroom staff are said to have refused to train until the Nigeria Football Federation resolves the matter.

Sports journalist PoojaMedia confirmed the development on X, writing: "According to the latest reports, Super Eagles have not been paid bonuses and allowances in two years. I am going to the Super Eagles hotel in Rabat, Morocco now."

The situation has raised serious concerns about Nigeria's preparation for Thursday's decisive encounter against Gabon.

Super Eagles set for do-or-die clash against Gabon

The match, which will determine whether the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, is already considered one of the team's most important in recent years. NFF officials are reportedly in urgent talks to settle the long-standing financial dispute before the team resume full training. As of Tuesday evening, there was still no official statement from the federation.

Nigeria are expected to face Gabon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on 13th November at 4pm UK time.

This article was originally published on Soccernet.