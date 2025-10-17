Newcastle United are reportedly set to beat Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, to sign the ‘next John Stones’ from an EFL team.

Newcastle United have reportedly reached an agreement with Barnsley to sign teenage wonderkid Josh Kenchington.

The Magpies have somewhat gone under the radar when it comes to recruiting a number of highly-rated youngsters since their Saudi-backed takeover in 2021.

Teenage talents including Michael Mills, Kacey Wooster and Sam Alabi were all recruited from lower-league English clubs in 2023, while Alfie Harrison arrived from Manchester City for a fee totalling to around £3.5m in early 2024.

Newcastle bolstered their academy ranks further with the additions of Muawiya Ghanem and Isaac Moran form West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool respectively earlier this year, and they are now closing in on another youngster, this time from League One.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle have agreed to pay £350,000 plus ‘significant bonuses’ to sign 15-year-old defender Kenchington from Barnsley.



? ? Newcastle have agreed to pay £350,000 plus significant bonuses for wonder-kid Josh Kenchington. ✅ #NUFC second bid to Barnsley was accepted, after a £275,000 first offer was turned down. ⚫️ Compared to John Stones, Kenchington was playing under 18 football aged just 14.… pic.twitter.com/uQqro1mDMH

— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) October 17, 2025

Newcastle agree £350k package to sign Kenchington from Barnsley

Downie adds that Eddie Howe's side have fended off rival interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion to win the race for the youngster’s signature.

Newcastle’s second offer to Barnsley Kenchington is said to have been accepted after their opening bid of £275,000 was turned down.

Kenchington will sign upon clearance of Premier League family checks and will attend school in Newcastle, while also training at the club’s academy.

The teenager, a two-footed central defender who already stands over 6ft tall, has been labelled the next John Stones.

England and Man City defender Stones was born in Barnsley and began his career at Oakwell, spending just under a year in the first team before moving to Everton for around £3m at the age of 18.

Kenchington is rated highly at academy level and was paying Under-18 football aged just 14, while he has already been capped by England Under-15s.